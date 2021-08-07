"It's the little smirk" - Justin Gaethje explains why he's excited to punch Michael Chandler in the face

Justin Gaethje has admitted that he isn't the biggest fan of Michael Chandler's smirk.

The former interim UFC lightweight champion got into a heated altercation at the UFC 265 weigh-in show with his next opponent Michael Chandler.

During the show, Justin Gaethje told Chandler that at UFC 268 he will try and kill the former Bellator lightweight champion. But Gaethje immediately admitted that the word "kill" is quite harsh, since every fighter has a family.

Gaethje to Chandler: "I'm excited to fight someone that I don't like, it's been awhile. I have no reason not to like you, but something about your face makes me want to punch you." — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) August 6, 2021

'The Highlight' added that he is excited to fight someone he doesn't like, as it has been a while since he's done so.

“November 6, I’m gonna try and kill, kill is a very harsh word, we’ve got families, but I’m gonna tell myself that he’s gonna try and kill me so I can go to the most primal place that exists for a human, and that’s fight or flight, life or death. I’m excited to fight somebody that I don’t like. It’s been awhile. I have no reason not to like you but there’s something about your face that makes me want to punch you. It’s the little smirk.”

Catch the full UFC 268 weigh-in show below:

Justin Gaethje will face Michael Chandler in a huge lightweight showdown at UFC 268

At the UFC 268 pay-per-view, Justin Gaethje will face Michael Chandler in a huge lightweight clash. The winner of the fight could very well be in line for a future title shot after Dustin Poirier fights Charles Oliveria for the belt.

That being said, Gaethje and Chandler's fight is yet to be officially announced by the UFC for November. The promotion is still aiming to confirm the date for Madison Square Garden in New York City. The PPV will be headlined by the rematch between welterweight champion Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington.

Justin Gaethje says that New York City sucks and that he hopes that UFC 268 will not be held there. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) August 6, 2021

The two welterweights will cross paths for the UFC welterweight championship for the second time in what promises to be another huge showdown.

