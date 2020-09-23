Justin Gaethje is known for his violent style of fighting, and every time 'The Highlight' steps into the Octagon, it is likely that he and his opponent will be profusely bleeding.

As for Gaethje's next opponent Khabib Nurmagomedov, the reigning UFC Lightweight Champion seems to be the exact opposite , but the interim champion has promised to change that.

While speaking to ESPN in a recent interview, Justin Gaethje claimed that he wants to see Khabib Nurmagomedov's blood and wants to see how The Eagle reacts to it. (H/T: BJ Penn)

“I know I’m going to see his blood. I want him to see his blood and I want to see his reaction. He isn’t as crazy as me, that’s the thing," said Justin Gaethje.

'The Highlight' added that while Khabib might be crazy and competitive, he doesn't seem to be as crazy as he is, and said that the reigning UFC Lightweight Champion hasn't seen blood many times in his career.

Gaethje further added that Nurmagomedov's style of fighting doesn't involve a lot of blood and said that this certainly isn't something that has crossed the latter's mind.

“I think he is crazy and loves competition but he isn’t quite as crazy as me. He also hasn’t seen his blood many times, I’m sure. His style of fighting is not something where you are looking for blood. I bet that doesn’t even cross his mind that he will see his own blood. That has never been a factor for him.”

When will Justin Gaethje and Khabib Nurmagomedov cross paths?

Justin Gaethje and Khabib Nurmagomedov will collide for the undisputed UFC Lightweight Championship at UFC 254, which is on schedule for October 25th, 2020.

Heading into the fight, Khabib Nurmagomedov has submitted Dustin Poirier, who has beaten Justin Gaethje in the past. However, Gaethje himself heads into the fight with a win over Tony Ferguson.