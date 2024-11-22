Justin Gaethje shuts down Michael Chandler callout, shares four-man hit list and ideal return date for his next fight

Justin Gaethje was called out by Michael Chandler after 'Iron' was defeated by Charles Oliveira in the co-main event of UFC 309. The bout was dubbed a lightweight title eliminator, with 'do Bronx' expected to receive a title shot next whilst Chandler has been left without an obvious next opponent.

The Missouri native called out several lightweight contenders following his loss, with a rematch of his 2021 Fight of the Year winner against Gaethje near the top of his list.

But 'The Highlight' does not appear as eager as his former counterpart to run back their three-year-old war. The former BMF title holder was recently interviewed by Helen Yee, where he discussed a four-man list for his next fight.

He said:

"I'm more interested in a rematch with Oliveira, or [Dustin] Poirier. But I'd prefer something new. Me and Poirier would be a great fight, if it is his last one... I think Dan Hooker [would be an option]. I know [Max] Holloway will maybe come back up [to lightweight]. I would love that rematch. But yeah, being number 3 [in the rankings], there are a lot of options. I told them I want to fight in March."

Catch Justin Gaethje's comments below (4:15):

Justin Gaethje reacts to Charles Oliveira vs. Michael Chandler 2

Charles Oliveira and Michael Chandler clashed at UFC 309 for the chance to become the No. 1 contender at 155 pounds.

Oliveira secured a unanimous decision victory after dominating his opponent for much of their five-round clash. He is now expected to face the winner of Islam Makhachev vs. Arman Tsarukyan, rumored to be happening in January.

Having fought both men in the past, Justin Gaethje shared his thoughts on the result during his aforementioned interview with Helen Yee.

'The Highlight' said:

"Man, Oliveira is a problem. The guy is tough, he's good. He's come into himself. He's been there as a kid, same with Max Holloway, these guys came in and started fighting the best of the best at such a young age. To see them come along, go through the rough road and come out on top has been impressive to watch. It was an impressive fight." [3:44-4:08 in Justin Gaethje's aforementioned interview]

