Justin Gaethje slams Conor McGregor for "lying" on Dana White: "You had me in January"

Justin Gaethje is set for the biggest fight of his career at UFC 254 as he faces Khabib Nurmagomedov in a Lightweight title unification bout. Justin Gaethje won the Interim Lightweight Championship after defeating Tony Ferguson in the latter's first defeat in 8 years.

It was a stunning performance that cemented his shot against Khabib Nurmagomedov. Conor McGregor called for a fight against Justin Gaethje after that, but The Highlight Reel rejected it without a second thought - intent on facing the undisputed Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

In a tweet hitting back at Conor McGregor, Justin Gaethje took Dana White's side after the tiny beef between the UFC President and the Irishman. Gaethje told McGregor that he had the opportunity to face him in January but opted to take an easier fight in Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone. He said:

@TheNotoriousMMA Not a good look lying on the boss. Anything to not look like a b***h. You had me in January I was calling on you left and right and not a peep. My manager asked if I wanted you after Tony but you know, f**k you. You never wanted it, you took the easy road kid.

Will we ever get to see Conor McGregor vs Justin Gaethje?

The circumstances of 2020 gave Justin Gaethje an undeniable opportunity against Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 254. With that said, the fight isn't out of the realm of possibility. Should Gaethje beat Nurmagomedov, he will likely call out McGregor.

Even if he loses, a fight against Conor McGregor would be plausible, with the stipulation likely being that a McGregor win would earn him a rematch against Khabib. It's going to be interesting to see how it all plays out at UFC 254. Will it be another typical Khabib performance or will Gaethje shock the world?