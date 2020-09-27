Conor McGregor accuses Dana White of lying after leaking messages between the two

The latest saga between Conor McGregor and UFC President Dana White has taken an ugly turn. After leaking screenshots of conversations between the two men, Dana White addressed the situation at the UFC 253 post-event press conference.
The UFC President labeled McGregor's actions as dirty and called it "some man code stuff" and as it stands, it didn't take The Notorious One too long to respond to White. Taking to Twitter, Conor McGregor wrote that it was Dana White who initially broke the code when he lied about the Irishman seemingly turning down fights.
The former UFC Lightweight Champion further addressed him wanting to face Justin Gaethje in May and only laid out the option to fight Diego Sanchez only to get more fights in. Lastly, McGregor ended his message by claiming that Dana White has been legally involved in talks with the Conor McGregor vs. Manny Pacquiao fight, despite the UFC President claiming that he has no idea about a Boxing bout between the pair.
That wasn't the only tweet Conor McGregor sent out, as he also wrote that he would still be down for a fight against Diego Sanchez:
Conor McGregor's next fight
Conor McGregor is reportedly set for a clash against Manny Pacquiao, in what will be the return of The Notorious One to the world of Boxing. The former two-division UFC World Champion apparently will cross paths with the PacMan in the Middle East, however, nothing has been officially announced as of yet.
It also remains to be seen what the location will be for the McGregor-Pacquiao bout but the biggest question is after all of this is said and done, will Conor McGregor make his return to the UFC? While Dana White did claim that there have been talks of potential return for The Notorious One and there are exciting plans in store for the former double weight class champion, things certainly have taken an ugly turn between the latest Conor McGregor-Dana White saga.