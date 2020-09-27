Conor McGregor accuses Dana White of lying after leaking messages between the two

The latest saga between Conor McGregor and UFC President Dana White has taken an ugly turn. After leaking screenshots of conversations between the two men, Dana White addressed the situation at the UFC 253 post-event press conference.

The UFC President labeled McGregor's actions as dirty and called it "some man code stuff" and as it stands, it didn't take The Notorious One too long to respond to White. Taking to Twitter, Conor McGregor wrote that it was Dana White who initially broke the code when he lied about the Irishman seemingly turning down fights.

The former UFC Lightweight Champion further addressed him wanting to face Justin Gaethje in May and only laid out the option to fight Diego Sanchez only to get more fights in. Lastly, McGregor ended his message by claiming that Dana White has been legally involved in talks with the Conor McGregor vs. Manny Pacquiao fight, despite the UFC President claiming that he has no idea about a Boxing bout between the pair.

Code was broke when you lied about me turning down fights mate. I said Justin in May and you went and said I did not want to fight. It’s not about Diego. Diego was a filler to get more fights in.

Also you have been involved in Manny talks the legal letters are there.

Stop lying. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) September 27, 2020

That wasn't the only tweet Conor McGregor sent out, as he also wrote that he would still be down for a fight against Diego Sanchez:

I am still interested in a fight with you somewhere down the line Diego Sanchez. A true warrior and pioneer of this sport. It would be my honour! Some journalists and promoters and their lack of respect for what the fighters put into this game make me sick.

Things must change! — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) September 27, 2020

Conor McGregor's next fight

Conor McGregor is reportedly set for a clash against Manny Pacquiao, in what will be the return of The Notorious One to the world of Boxing. The former two-division UFC World Champion apparently will cross paths with the PacMan in the Middle East, however, nothing has been officially announced as of yet.

It also remains to be seen what the location will be for the McGregor-Pacquiao bout but the biggest question is after all of this is said and done, will Conor McGregor make his return to the UFC? While Dana White did claim that there have been talks of potential return for The Notorious One and there are exciting plans in store for the former double weight class champion, things certainly have taken an ugly turn between the latest Conor McGregor-Dana White saga.