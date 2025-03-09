Justin Gaethje has a very specific reason for never wanting to fight Dustin Poirier again: "I'm okay with it if he's okay with it"

A Justin Gaethje vs. Dustin Poirier trilogy bout seems like a sensible option for various reasons. However, Gaethje isn't interested in reigniting their rivalry, revealing his reasoning at the UFC 313 post-fight press conference following his hard-fought unanimous decision win over Rafael Fiziev.

The idea of a Gaethje rematch for Poirier's retirement meets 'The Diamond's' criteria for a high-profile, even legendary, opponent. However, when asked by a media member if he's considering a rubber match as an option, Gaethje shut it down.

"No, I've stated many times that I don't think either one of our families deserve that. We're 1-1, I'm okay with it. If he's okay with it, then no. I don't think that's... I think we're contenders if we beat other people. If I beat him, I don't think either one of us would be considered a contender."

Check out Justin Gaethje's thoughts on a rubber match with Dustin Poirier (19:05):

The pair's first matchup took place years ago at UFC on FOX 29 back in 2018. It was a competitive and violent fight marred by eye pokes in round three. Nevertheless, Poirier scored the win after TKO'ing 'The Highlight' in round four, earning Fight of the Night honors.

The two crossed swords five years later at UFC 291 for the 'BMF' championship that Gaethje held at the time. In a much less grueling fight, Gaethje blasted Poirier with a stunning head kick in round two, knocking him out cold. The two are now on different career trajectories.

Poirier is on the verge of retirement and merely needs an opponent for his final octagon outing. Gaethje, however, still dreams of becoming the undisputed lightweight champion, despite losing decisively in his two attempts.

Justin Gaethje vs. Dustin Poirier is one of only two rematches in 'The Highlight's' career

Despite having 31 professional fights under his belt, Justin Gaethje has only ever taken part in two rematches. In fact, the UFC 291 win over Dustin Poirier was the first-ever rematch in 'The Highlight's' career. Ironically, the second-ever rematch he has competed in was tonight at UFC 313.

Check out Justin Gaethje gettitng his hand raised in only his second-ever rematch:

He faced Rafael Fiziev for a second time. He had previously beaten the Muay Thai buzzsaw at UFC 286 via majority decision. This time, against a short-notice Fiziev, Gaethje survived some early adversity, conceding several takedowns, before dominating the remaining two rounds to win via unanimous decision.

