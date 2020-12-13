Justin Gaethje wants to face the winner of McGregor vs Poirier but he needs one thing

Justin Gaethje has asserted that he wants to fight the winner of the Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier fight. The 32-year-old also acknowledged that before he stakes his claim on the belt for the second time, he will need one more win.

While speaking to The Schmo, Gaethje stated that he 'wholeheartedly' believes that a fighter must be coming off a win before competing in a title match.

Justin Gaethje wants to register a win before fighting for the title

'The Highlight' doesn't see himself having a crack at the title right after suffering a quick second-round defeat at the hands of Khabib Nurmagomedov.

The No. 1 ranked UFC lightweight contender said that he wants to fight the winner of the aforementioned bout between Connor McGregor and Dustin Poirier in a title match, but before that, he would like to register a win.

"Poirier and McGregor are fighting soon. I want to fight the winner of that. I wholeheartedly believe that you should be coming off a win to fight for the belt, so my job now is to get to win," said Gaethje.

The 32-year-old, providing a clearer timeline of his next fights, stated that although he believes he would require a win to lay his claim on the belt, he would not let go of the possible opportunity to compete in a title match even without one.

"I want to fight for the belt, and if it's the winner of that fight (McGregor vs Poirier), then I would in-turn need to beat somebody first. But, I'll definitely just fight the winner for the belt, I'm down with that too."

What's next for Justin Gaethe in the UFC

The lightweight division of the UFC is in a complicated phase, right now. While it is likely that Justin Gaethje will need to snatch a win before fighting for the title, the winner of the Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor fight will likely be competing for the gold in his next outing.

It is rumored that Gaethje may share the octagon with Michael Chandler, given that the former Bellator champion has already expressed that he is willing to fight in January, plus Gaethje revealed that he would like to step into the octagon in six to eight weeks after his loss to Khabib Nurmgomedov.