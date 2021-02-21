"He's not safe at all" - Ali Abdelaziz claims Justin Gaethje wants a piece of abrasive welterweight Colby Covington

MMA manager Ali Abdelaziz recently indicated on Twitter that his client Justin Gaethje is willing to fight UFC welterweight Colby Covington.

Following his most recent loss to reigning welterweight champion Kamaru Usman at UFC 258, Gilbert Burns called out former interim champion Colby Covington. Burns also happens to be a client of Abdelaziz, and in response to the Brazilian's tweet, the manager claimed that The Highlight 'wants a piece' of Covington as well.

Abdelaziz claimed that Covington is not safe because not one but two of his clients are looking to throw down with him inside the Octagon.

@Justin_Gaethje want to piece of him to he’s not safe at all https://t.co/wTzt3qsYDa — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) February 21, 2021

Justin Gaethje has beef with Colby Covington because 'Chaos' has insulted his manager and current training partner Kamaru Usman in the past. While speaking to MMA Junkie during the UFC 254 media day event, Justin Gaethje accused Covington of being a hypocrite and claimed that he was a 'coward'.

Justin Gaethje further claimed that he wanted to slap him across the face' and said that he probably despises Covington more than anybody on the planet.

“I was singing his praises because of how professional he was and how he held himself. But then he went on to do a bunch of interviews, and I probably despise that man more than anybody on planet Earth – other than like child pedophiles and murderers and things like that," said Gaethje.

“He is a coward; he’s a fake person. He stands there and acts like this soft-hearted dude, and then he gets behind the camera and he’s a total coward and a fake person. I’ve never met someone as fake as Colby Covington, and as a man, I would love to slap him right across the face," Gaethje added.

Is Justin Gaethje likely to cross paths with Colby Covington?

Although Ali Abdelaziz claims that Gaethje wants to fight Covington, it is unlikely that a fight between the pair will come to fruition anytime soon. Both Justin Gaethje and Colby Covington are in the title picture of their respective divisions, so their paths aren't likely to cross anytime soon unless Gaethje wants to move up a weight class.

A fight between Burns and Covington sounds like a more logical fight to make. Both fighters, though, have lost to champion Kamaru Usman. Chaos went to war with The Nigerian Nightmare at UFC 245. Usman literally had to break Covington's jaw to finish the fight while Burns lost to the Nigerian last week.