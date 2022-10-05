Justin Gaethje willing to take PEDs to fight Conor McGregor if the Irishman isn't clean:  "If he's on steroids, then give me steroids"

Justin Gaethje is willing to take drastic steps to fight Irish superstar Conor McGregor.

In a recent conversation with MMA Fighting, Gaethje noted claims that the Irishman might be taking performance enhancing drugs. 'The Highlight' said that he wanted a fair fight and if he was to face McGregor, he would be looking to level the playing field with PEDs, assuming that 'The Notorious' was doing the same.

"Sounds to me like he's off taking steroids right now. He hasn't been drug tested by USADA in quite some time. I'm looking for fair competition. If he's on steroids, then give me steroids and let's go. I'm down with that."

Catch the full interview below:

MMA journalist Aaron Bronsteter recently revealed that Conor McGregor has not been tested by USADA in 2022.

"After cross-referencing the entire active UFC roster with USADA's athlete test history database, I found that Conor McGregor was the lone active fighter, (aside from some athletes who signed after Aug. 1) to not be tested by USADA...According to the UFC's anti-doping policy, the only way McGregor would be exempt from testing would be if his UFC contract was terminated or he provided the UFC with written notice that he was retiring. McGregor is currently ranked #11 in the official UFC lightweight rankings."

McGregor and the UFC are yet to comment on the piece of news. According to Bronsteter, McGregor could only be exempt from USADA testing if his contract with the promotion had been terminated or he had communicated his retirement to the UFC with a written notice.

Conor McGregor gives his prediction for Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev

Conor McGregor recently did a Q&A session with his fans on Twitter, during which he answered several queries from the public.

In response to a question about the upcoming lightweight title matchup between Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev, the Irishman picked 'Do Bronx' to emerge victorious, claiming that the Brazilian will make it look easy.

In another tweet, 'The Notorious' claimed that he would knock out Charles Oliveira if the two ever shared the octagon.

Oliveira and Makhachev are scheduled to lock horns in the main event of UFC 280. The event will take place in Abu Dhabi and the two lightweights will compete for the vacant title in the main event.

