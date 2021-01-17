'Kabib is a p***y'- Nate Diaz didn't care for Khabib Nurmagomedov's announcement

At UFC Fight Island 7, Dana White revealed that Khabib Nurmagomedov would wait until UFC 257 to make his eventual decision on possibly returning to fighting. However, one man who reportedly is set to return in 2021 and will be joining the lightweight division is Nate Diaz.

In response to Khabib Nurmagomedov's announcement, Diaz took to Twitter and sent another one of his classic tweets', indicating that he doesn't care about The Eagle's decision.

Diaz's tweet can be seen at this link. Contains explicit usage of language.

Nate Diaz will be returning to the UFC in 2021, as Khabib Nurmagomedov looks forward to UFC 257

UFC President Dana White has claimed that Khabib Nurmagomedov will wait a while before making his eventual decision regarding his future. The Eagle has told the President that if either Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier, Dan Hooker, or Michael Chandler manage to impress the reigning UFC lightweight champion, he will consider returning for one more fight.

It’s some good fights today 💯👊🏼 — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) January 16, 2021

Khabib Nurmagomedov has praised Charles Oliveira, who recently secured an impressive win over Tony Ferguson. Reports had suggested that the Brazilian could end up fighting Justin Gaethje. However, Dana White has now hinted towards a potential Gaethje vs. Diaz fight.

Despite not having competed during 2020, Nate Diaz has kept himself active as part of various training sessions, including with his brother Nick. The Stockton slugger was last seen at UFC 244 when he lost to Jorge Masvidal, and the self-proclaimed West Coast Gangster will aim to make a statement at 155 upon his return.

Khabib Nurmagomedov announced his retirement at UFC 254

At last year's UFC 254 PPV, Khabib Nurmagomedov, after dispatching Justin Gaethje within two rounds, would announce his retirement from the sport of MMA. While there has been speculation about Khabib wanting to fight George St-Pierre for a while, it looks like The Eagle could instead set his focus on his very own lightweight division.

On January 23rd, Khabib's arch-rival Conor McGregor will take to the octagon for a fight against Dustin Poirier, another fighter whom Khabib has beaten in the past.