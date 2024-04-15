Kade Ruotolo admits decision to go into MMA was “the hardest thing figuring out” in his young professional career

Kade Ruotolo spent practically his entire life perfecting the art of Brazilian jiu-jitsu, but his desire to prove his dominance in MMA was too much to let go of.

The reigning ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion will make his MMA debut at ONE 167 when he takes on Blake Cooper on June 7 at Impact Arena.

In an interview with Jaxxon Podcast, Ruotolo said that his decision to jump into MMA was by far the hardest he had to make this year.

While Ruotolo always envisioned himself strapping the four-ounce gloves, the reality of pushing through with his decision was a huge step in his young professional career.

Kade Ruotolo said:

"At the beginning of this year, I had a realization of what I wanted to be known for. For me, that was the hardest thing figuring out this year. My whole life, it's been gi growing up and then no-gi the last four years, professionally."

Ruotolo is one of the best Brazilian jiu-jitsu artists of his generation, and he's been submitting people since he was learning the basics of Algebra.

At just 19 years old, Ruotolo and his twin brother Kade signed with ONE Championship and made their debut in the promotion in May 2022.

Ruotolo has since captured the ONE lightweight submission grappling world title in October 2022 and an ADCC world title in the same year.

The American star is also an EBI Combat Jiu-Jitsu and Who's Number One champion in 2020 and 2021, respectively.

Watch Ruotolo's entire interview below:

Kade Ruotolo says he's comfortable with his striking ahead of his MMA debut

There's no question that Kade Ruotolo is one of the most lethal fighters on the ground, but he stressed that his striking should not be underestimated.

Ruotolo said in the same interview that his striking is coming along well heading into his MMA duel with Blake Cooper at Impact Arena in Bangkok:

"It's been coming along, for sure. I'm no Mike Tyson or Muhammad Ali, but it's coming along pretty fast. I'm definitely comfortable. That's the main adjustment. I'm definitely comfortable on my feet."

ONE 167 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

