Kade Ruotolo admits he didn’t expect a leg war with Tommy Langaker

ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion Kade Ruotolo successfully defended his title last week but admitted it did not come easy.

The American champion was a unanimous decision winner over Norwegian challenger Tommy Langaker at ONE Fight Night 11 on Prime Video on June 9 in Bangkok.

Kade Ruotolo had to go through a wringer of a leg war against Tommy Langaker, something he said he did not expect. The Atos Jiu-Jitsu affiliate told commentator Mitch Chilson in an interview inside the circle:

“At the same time it was the battle of the legs for this one. I wasn’t really expecting it to be honest with you. I’m always versed in every area. If it goes to the legs I’m ready to go but I definitely thought it was going to be more of a head and arm battle.”

It was action-packed between Kade Ruotolo and Tommy Langaker right at the onset of their 10-minute title showdown.

The frenetic pace continued throughout as the two top grapplers exchanged positions, looking for an opening to finish the proceedings in their favor.

In the end, however, it was the 20-year-old phenom who earned the nod of the judges with his relentless attacks and back-takes.

The victory was the second successful defense of Kade Ruotolo of the world title he won last October. He passed his first test as champion last December by defeating Matheus Gabriel of Brazil by unanimous decision.

The loss, meanwhile, was the first for Tommy Langaker in three fights in ONE Championship.

Replay of ONE Fight Night 11 is available for free via Amazon Prime in North America.

