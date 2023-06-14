Kade Ruotolo in awe by ‘great experience’ versus Tommy Langaker

Kade Ruotolo didn't seem too disturbed by anything Tommy Langaker presented to him during their matchup. But the American phenom admits it was a pleasant experience to share the ring alongside one of the best in the business.

The reigning ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion defended his gold at the second time of asking at ONE Fight Night 11 last Friday, June 9, getting across the finish line largely thanks to his aggression and relentless pace on the canvas.

Although the European grappling sensation retaliated with leg lock attempts, Kade Ruotolo fought off whatever traffic directed his way onto another decisive win on the global stage of the organization.

Speaking at the ONE Fight Night 11 post-fight interview, he described the match and win as a good fight.

He added that his latest triumph was somewhat similar to the one he achieved over Matheus Gabriel during ONE on Prime Video 5 in December last year.

Kade Ruotolo said:

“It was a great experience. Honestly, it's a bit similar to my last match.”

Now 4-0 under the ONE Championship spotlight in submission grappling, with three successful world title contests, the Atos representative hopes to expand his horizon. Without a doubt, MMA is what he has in mind next.

The twin brother of Tye has shared his desire to compete in the all-encompassing discipline since last year, and that dream could very soon turn into reality at the Singapore-based outfit.

North American fans can rewatch his successful title defense over Langaker at ONE Fight Night 11 via replay on Amazon Prime Video.

