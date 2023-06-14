Kade Ruotolo claims nothing ‘completely surprised’ him in Tommy Langaker clash

Kade Ruotolo thinks Tommy Langaker barely pushed him past his limits during their world title faceoff at last week's ONE Fight Night 11 on June 9.

The Atos representative looked as if he was in a couple of sticky exchanges during the 10-minute duel. But he reaffirms that was exactly what he expected from the European ground wizard ahead of their showdown inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

During the ONE Fight Night 11 post-fight interview, the 20-year-old claimed that he was happy to hold a subordinate role from top mount against the fighter who looked at home fighting off his back.

Kade Ruotolo said:

“I'd say there weren't a whole lot of things that completely surprised me with his game. I kind of knew what he was going to throw at me, and it's kind of the same things that I expected.”

Watch the full interview here:

Indeed, the ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion had to tackle a couple of issues before he left the ring with his hand raised.

Not only did he have to find a way past Langaker’s world-renowned leg locking and guard game, but he had to score points on his end by hunting for submissions.

Luckily, he had enough in his arsenal to out trick the Norwegian athlete on the way to a convincing unanimous decision win.

Relive Kade Ruotolo’s successful world title defense over Tommy Langaker at ONE Fight Night 11 via replay on Amazon Prime Video, available to fans in the United States and Canada.

Poll : 0 votes