Kade Ruotolo reveals he had Tommy Langaker in more submissions

Kade Rutolo had a couple more submissions locked in on Tommy Langaker than he got credit for at ONE Fight Night 11.

Ruotolo made his debut inside Lumpinee Boxing Stadium on Friday night, defending his ONE lightweight submission grappling world championship in a co-main event clash with Norwegian standout Tommy Langaker. After 10 minutes of closely-contested action, Ruotolo escaped with his world title intact, scoring a unanimous decision victory.

The bout was relatively close with both men earning a catch, but in the end, it was Kade Ruotolo’s aggressive style that won the day. Following the bout, the 20-year-old submission sensation revealed that he had a couple more solid submission attempts that got a pop or two out of Langaker:

“I think I got a couple of super-tight Estima Locks. I heard a couple of pops,” Ruotolo revealed in a post-fight interview. “I’m not sure if they were just warm-up pops or if it’s the real one.”

Kade Ruotolo extended his streak to 4-0 under the ONE Championship banner. Ruotolo hopes to continue defending his lightweight submission grappling crown, but before long, the youngest ADCC world champion plans on making his long-teased transition to mixed martial arts. While it’s too early to speculate when Ruotolo will strap on the four-ounce gloves or who he will face in his first outing, he has expressed an interest in making the transition before 2023 comes to a close.

