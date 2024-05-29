Kade Ruotolo believes ADCC experience will help him succeed in MMA debut vs Blake Cooper at ONE 167

Reigning and undisputed ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion Kade Ruotolo of the United States says all of the experience he's had competing in the biggest jiu-jitsu tournaments in his grappling career will prove invaluable in his professional mixed martial arts debut next week.

The 21-year-old Ruotolo is one of the most accomplished BJJ practitioners at his age, and now, he's stepping into a completely different realm.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Ruotolo said all of his past grappling experience has led him to this moment in his career.

The 21-year-old phenom stated:

"If you don’t have good wrestling, it could be your demise, right? Catch wrestling is a really good way to train for a format like ADCC, where you’re really focused on wrestling but still adding your submissions."

The American star will no doubt need to be at his absolute best when he steps inside the Circle next.

Kade Ruotolo is set to lock horns with fellow American Blake Cooper in his highly anticipated pro MMA debut at ONE 167: Tawanchai vs. Nattawut II on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Kade Ruotolo says brother Tye's presence in his corner will prove invaluable in MMA debut: "He’s gonna have to do a good job"

Kade Ruotolo admits he has a tendency to fall in love with striking in MMA, and that he needs his twin brother Tye in his corner next week to rein him in when needed.

He told Karyn Bryant in a recent interview:

"[My] striking, I feel like it's been coming along very quick and I'm really comfortable striking and I love striking, honestly. So, you know, I think it's gonna be my coach, he’s gonna have to do a good job of telling me, ‘Hey, bring it back to jiu-jitsu’ because I get lost in the sauce easy."

