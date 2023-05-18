Kade Ruotolo confident he and Tye are on the right path to bring jiu-jitsu to ‘the next level’

When Kade Ruotolo and his brother Tye made the decision to sign with ONE Championship, they shared the same vision as the promotion.

With submission grappling still a largely unheard-off discipline to the millions of combat sports fans worldwide, the then-teenage sensations hoped they could steadily build the discipline and bring more eyes to the sport.

That was a similar goal that the Singapore-based organization had in mind when they started making submission grappling a more permanent fixture in their card over the past year.

Kade and Tye have become sensations in the grappling world, accomplishing so much at still such a young age. Following his incredible ADCC win, Kade became the inaugural ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion.

ONE Championship has shown a clear desire to grow submission grappling by signing some of the biggest names in the sport, featuring elite-level contests alongside MMA, Muay Thai, and kickboxing.

As one of two titleholders on the roster alongside flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci, Kade is proud to be right at the forefront of this movement, flying the flag for submission grappling.

In an interview with the promotion, he spoke about this responsibility and how he sees it playing out:

“But yeah, I'm confident that my brother and I, we’re doing our part and, you know, pushing jiu-jitsu and really bringing it to the next level.”

Kade Ruotolo will return to the circle at ONE Fight Night 11 to face Tommy Langaker in a highly anticipated submission grappling contest.

Fans in North America can catch Kade’s title defense and the entire ONE Fight Night 11 card on June 9 with an Amazon Prime Video subscription.

