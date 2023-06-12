Kade Ruotolo determined to make MMA debut by the end of 2023

It’s no secret that Kade Ruotolo is working his way into a potential move to mixed martial arts, and the Brazilian jiu-jitsu phenom is determined to make that jump before the year ends.

The reigning ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion is fresh off the toughest world title defense of his reign when he beat Tommy Langaker via unanimous decision at ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov on Prime Video.

During the ONE Fight Night 11 post-event interviews, Ruotolo said there is still no official paperwork regarding his potential career shift. Nevertheless, he’s set a personal deadline for making that jump before the end of 2023.

Ruotolo said:

“Oh, there's not an exact date. We don't have anything signed, but 100% this year, I want it to be this year, no matter what. Hopefully, in the near future.”

The 20-year-old said in his previous interviews that he’s worked tirelessly on his striking so that he won’t rely too much on his otherworldly grappling when he eventually laces up the four-ounce gloves. As for now, however, Ruotolo is still the head honcho of the lightweight submission grappling division.

Ruotolo’s match against Langaker showed just how aggressive he is when it comes to sending the match to the ground. The 2022 77kg ADCC world champion was a menace on the ground while he continuously searched for a submission win.

In the end, Ruotolo settled for a unanimous decision due to his overall aggression against Langaker in Bangkok. The win pushed Ruotolo to a perfect 4-0 record in ONE Championship and 3-0 in his world title fights.

Watch Ruotolo's entire interview below:

