Kade Ruotolo doesn’t have a particular opponent in mind for next world title defense

Kade Ruotolo is now 4-0 on the global stage of ONE Championship, and he's prepared to go to war with whoever the organization has in store next.

The 20-year-old picked up a massive win at ONE Fight Night 11 last Friday, June 9, edging past Norwegian sensation Tommy Langaker by unanimous decision to defend his title and perfect streak after a fast-paced battle.

Langaker, as expected, did threaten the Atos representative from his guard, forcing the afro-haired divisional king to rethink his strategy at some stretches of the grueling 10-minute submission-only affair.

However, Kade Ruotolo finished strong, countering whatever the European phenom threw at him, including a couple of leg entanglements and locks, on his way to a tight win on the judges' scorecards.

Following the win, the young star was asked who he would like to face in his world title defense next during the ONE Fight Night 11 post-event press conference.

He responded:

“Whoever excites me, whoever puts on a really good [performance], whoever really wants me. As I said before, that's always what motivates me. It's whoever wants to fight me. Especially when there's a bit of tension as someone comes at me with 'I want Kade Ruotolo'."

Kade Ruotolo added:

"Then I'm like, let's get it. That's the one that I want. So anyone that really wants to [fight me]. There's not a specific person that I'm really looking for.”

Watch the full interview here:

North American fans keen to catch Kade Ruotolo's victory at ONE Fight Night 11 can do so via replay on Amazon Prime Video.

