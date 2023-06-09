Relive Kade Ruotolo’s flashy ONE Championship debut against Shinya Aoki

At ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov on Prime Video, Jiujitsu prodigy Kade Ruotolo will defend his ONE lightweight submission grappling world title against Norwegian BJJ star Tommy Langaker. It will be Ruotolo's second defense of his belt.

The upcoming clash between the two grappling wizards will most likely produce an exciting submission grappling bout for the ages. It will have shades of Kade Ruotolo's promotional debut against Shinya Aoki last year at ONE 157.

Ruotolo faced the Japanese MMA legend and former ONE lightweight world champion Shinya Aoki. Like his twin brother Tye who defeated another grappling legend in Garry Tonon on the same night, Kade Ruotolo utterly decimated Aoki. Not only did he dominate every single second of the match, but the future ONE world champion also showcased some moves we've never seen in submission grappling.

ONE Championship posted Kade's now-famous off-the-wall back-take on Aoki:

"Before Kade Ruotolo defends the ONE Lightweight Submission Grappling World Championship against Tommy Langaker at ONE Fight Night 11 on Prime Video, relive his electric debut against Shinya Aoki! @ruotolobrothersjiujitsu"

After a handful of Ruotolo's wild and inventive attacks and submission entries, the match's clock expired, with the 20-year-old savant taking the match via unanimous decision. After his successful ONE debut, Ruotolo became the youngest ADCC world champion in history. He then submitted Sambo world champion Uali Kurzhev to capture the inaugural ONE lightweight submission grappling world title.

He then successfully defended the belt more than a month later after beating Matheus Gabriel via unanimous decision. He accomplished all these things in 2022, eventually winning ONE's Submission Grappling Athlete of the Year.

ONE Fight Night 11 will be broadcast live from the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium on June 9th. The event will be available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.

