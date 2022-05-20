Watch: Shinya Aoki vs. Kade Ruotolo – ONE Championship's legend vs. phenom fight preview

At ONE Championship 157, get ready to witness perhaps the most exciting and dynamic grappling match you'll ever see. Tonight, ONE welcomes 19-year-old jiu-jitsu prodigy, Kade Ruotolo, as he brings his frenetic grappling attacks to face the legend himself, Shinya Aoki.

Kade and his brother Tye became famous as jiu-jitsu's first child stars as they've been dominating the jiu-jitsu world since they were teenagers. Submitting world-class blackbelts while they were just purplebelts, the now-blackbelt Ruotolo brothers represent the latest iteration of the sport today.

Former ONE Championship lightweight champion Shinya 'Tobikan Judan' Aoki is nothing short of a legend in both MMA and submission grappling. The man almost single-handedly put Japanese MMA on the map.

He did so by way of his inventive submission attacks and insistence on using grappling almost to the detriment of the other aspects of the game. He has seen it all and done it all.

In a preview video released by ONE Championship, we take an in-depth look into the nuances of this much-awaited grappling showdown between a legend and a prodigy.

Watch the fight preview below :

"All gas, no breaks" - Kade Ruotolo plans to put a pace on Shinya Aoki for his ONE Championship debut

In the preview video, Kade Ruotolo predicts what he will do once he locks horns with Shinya Aoki inside ONE's famed circle. Known for his unbelievable pace at constantly hunting for submissions, Kade plans to do exactly that. The young grappling phenom said:

"I'm definitely not taking him [Aoki] lightly. I wanna put a pace while still throwing as many submission attacks as I can. Find different entries, unsual entries, and find his weakness. All gas, no breaks. I want him to respect the new generation."

What chilling words Kade had for his legendary opponent. Aoki's brand of grappling is slower, more deliberate and crushing. Like a boa constrictor. It will not pounce like a rattlesnake but instead will slowly crush you, limb after limb, until you are lifeless.

It will be interesting to see how Aoki deals with the constant movement and dynamic explosiveness of Kade Ruotolo. Tune in tonight to find out.

