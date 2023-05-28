Kade Ruotolo gives detailed breakdown of his submission win over Uali Kurzhev

ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion Kade Ruotolo is slated to defend his world title for a second time at ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov on Prime Video on June 9.

The 20-year-old grappling prodigy will do the square dance with Norwegian BJJ standout Tommy Langaker. Needless to say, this upcoming submission grappling match has the makings of an instant classic.

Ahead of Kade Ruotolo's world title defense, ONE Championship reminded everyone of his world title-winning victory over Sambo and Judo specialist Uali Kurzhev. The promotion recently uploaded a short clip of the young world champion breaking down his heel hook finish the night of ONE on Prime Video 3:

"Kade Ruotolo applies the pressure 😳 Will the ONE Lightweight Submission Grappling World Champion successfully defend the throne against Tommy Langaker on June 9 at ONE Fight Night 11 on Prime Video? 🏆"

It was a heart-stopping showcase of just why Kade Ruotolo is several rungs above everyone else on the jiu-jitsu skill ladder. After the two aggressively tried to impose their will upon the other, the tide significantly changed when Kurzhev failed to complete a Judo throw which led to Ruotolo taking his back.

From there, the two engaged in an intense submission battle, with Ruotolo mostly hunting for the finish. After finding themselves back on their feet again, the beginning of the end came when Kurzhev made a tactical mistake of trying a leglock against a leglock wizard like Ruotolo. The American BJJ blackbelt secured a heel hook of his own and forced the Russian to tap out.

The impressive victory not only won Kade Ruotolo a shiny new world title but also a nice $50,000 performance bonus from ONE Championship. Look to see him attempt the same level of ferocious performance at ONE Fight Night 11 against Tommy Langaker.

ONE Fight Night 11 will be broadcast live from the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium on June 9. The event will be available live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.

