Kade Ruotolo lauds Tye Ruotolo and Mikey Musumeci for speaking out against steroids

Kade Rutolo is happy to see other submission grappling superstars, like Mikey Musumeci and his brother Tye Ruotolo, speak out against the rampant steroid abuse that plagues jiu-jitsu.

ONE Fight Night 11 saw the return of Kade Rutolo to the ONE Championship ring to defend his ONE lightweight submission grappling world title against 121-win veteran Tommy Langaker. After 10 minutes of intense action, Ruotolo was awarded the victory via unanimous decision, securing his first win of 2023.

Before making the walk about the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, Ruotolo spoke with the South China Morning Post about the status of grappling as a sport. Specifically, the use of banned substances by many of its competitors outside ONE Championship. During the conversation, Ruotolo lauded both his brother and the promotion’s reigning ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion for speaking against PED use in the sport:

“I don't think we'll ever see a day when there are no steroids in the sport. But I think there'll be a day where hopefully more people like me, Tye, and Mikey will encourage the youth and different up-and-comers to not do it. So maybe there'll be half and half instead of 90 and 10 or 95 and five.”

Today, Tye and Kade Rutolo alongside Mikey Musumeci are three of the biggest names in the sport. Not just for their incredible skills on the mat, but their infectious personalities, their drive to be the absolute best, and perhaps most important, a desire to grow the sport of jiu-jitsu in a clean and responsible way. A way that makes it accessible for everyone, no matter their age, race, gender, or body type.

If you missed any of the action, or just want to relive one of the most epic nights in ONE Championship history, the ONE Fight Night 11 replay can be watched anytime on demand via Amazon Prime Video in North America.

