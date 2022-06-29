“I just want to be considered one of the GOATs” - Kade Ruotolo looks to dominate BJJ and MMA

Kade Ruotolo wants to eventually be considered an all-time great.

The 19-year-old made his ONE Championship debut earlier this year alongside his twin brother Tye. He defeated BJJ icon Garry Tonon via quick D’Arce Choke, while Tye decisioned Japanese legend Shinya Aoki.

The brothers entered the ONE circle with a decorated past, having held multiple world titles in Brazilian jiu-jitsu in their youth and adulthood.

In a feature interview with ONE Championship, Kade said that in his career, he intends to place his name among the greatest of all time in both jiu-jitsu and MMA.

"Without a doubt I want to be a multiple belt holder, for sure. A double champ if I can, not just in jiujitsu scene but in MMA too. I just want to be considered one of the GOATs."

ONE Championship currently has some of the greatest of all-time grapplers competing in submission grappling and MMA. Competitors such as 'Buchecha' Marcus Almeida and André Galvão are competing in ONE and are considered GOAT's of the grappling world.

Tye Ruotolo added:

"For sure, same for me. I’m just looking to get some belts and grow on and off the mats throughout the ONE organization."

See the full interview with Tye and Kade Ruotolo below:

Adriano Moraes impressed by Tye and Kade Ruotolo

Tye and Kade Ruotolo made their ONE debuts earlier this year. At the age of 19, these twins have taken the submission grappling world by storm.

At ONE 157, Kade was able to earn a decision victory over Japanese MMA legend Shinya Aoki. While Tye Ruotolo was able to use his signature D'Arce Choke to earn a shocking finish of multi-time BJJ world champion Garry Tonon, just 1:37 into their match.

The skills of the Ruotolos impressed fans and fighters alike. ONE flyweight champion Adriano Moraes said on Twitter:

"Ruotolo brothers are no joke"

The Ruotolo brothers will likely be back in the ONE circle later in 2022. Adriano Moraes has his next world title defense scheduled for Ausgust 26th on US prime time, on Amazon Prime Video, against all-time MMA legend Demetrious Johnson.

