Kade Ruotolo is "ready to go" for Tommy Langaker test at ONE Fight Night 11

Reigning ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion Kade Ruotolo says the hard training, the long hours in the gym and all that sacrifice is over. Once the pre-fight work is out of the way, the only thing left is to step into the ring and scrap.

The 20-year-old BJJ phenom is currently in Bangkok and will compete in less than 24-hour’s time against arguably his toughest test to date in ONE Championship.

Speaking to the South China Morning Post in a fight week interview, Ruotolo couldn’t help but tell reporters how pumped and ready he is to throw down.

Check out the interview below:

Ruotolo said:

“[I’ve been feeling] amazing. Like I was saying, yeah, just ready to go. I'm super antsy, just counting down the days. I just want to get out there.”

The test he has before him is perhaps Ruotolo's most challenging yet. Luckily, the 20-year-old backs down from no opponent.

Kade Ruotolo will put his ONE lightweight submission grappling world title on the line against dangerous Norwegian and former IBJJF European Open champion Tommy Langaker.

The two lightweight grapplers will square off at ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, June 9, and will stream free to fans in the United States and Canada with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

