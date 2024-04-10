Kade Ruotolo reveals what he told brother before the identical 'Ruotolo-tine' choke finish vs. Izaak Michell

ONE Fight Night 21 was a special night for both Tye and Kade Ruotolo as they secured big wins at Lumpinee Stadium.

Sharing the card with one another was a great moment for their careers in submission grappling alone. However, no one could have predicted that they would produce the kind of performances that the fans witnessed on April 5.

Up first, Kade Ruotolo set the tone with a great contest and finish over Francisco Lo in a catchweight match. Later on in the night, Tye secured the first defense of his ONE welterweight submission grappling world championship as he submitted Izaak Michell.

What made the wins even more impressive is that both brothers won with the exact same technique that they have come to call the 'Ruotolo-tine'.

In a post-fight interview with Nick Atkin for Sportskeeda, Kade Ruotolo spoke about the words he shared with his brother after securing the tap in his own matchup:

"We went backstage after that last win against Francisco and we're just kind of game planning, and I was like, 'To be 100 percent honest with you Tye, I wouldn't be surprised if you hit the same exact submission I just hit.' Knowing how good he is at it"

Tye and Kade Ruotolo are on another level right now

To win both their contests was impressive enough, but for Tye and Kade Ruotolo to submit strong opponents in the same way on the same night shows their supreme brilliance.

The two ONE submission grappling world champions have continued to go strength to strength in the promotion and ONE Fight Night 21 may have just been their best night to date.

Their goal and ambition are to help grow the sport of submission grappling, and the reaction from the fans inside Lumpinee Stadium showed that it is clearly working.

As Kade now turns his attention to his upcoming MMA debut at ONE 167, ONE Fight Night 21 is sure to stand the test of time when they look back at their careers in many years to come.

