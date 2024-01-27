Kade Ruotolo says he’s been “fixing all the details and mistakes” in bid to submit Tommy Langaker in their do-over 

Reigning and undisputed ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion Kade Ruotolo is stepping back in the ONE Championship ring with IBJJF world champion Tommy Langaker for one reason, and one reason only – he wants to submit the dangerous Norwegian grappler once and for all.

Ruotolo first met Langaker at ONE Fight Night 11 on Prime Video last June of 2023. The 21-year-old was met with a slight degree of difficulty, as Langaker’s defense proved airtight. The result was a unanimous decision victory in favor of the American, who retained his gold.

Now the two are set to run it back in an epic rematch.

Ruotolo puts his lightweight submission grappling gold on the line against Langaker in the co-main event at ONE 165: Superlek vs. Takeru, which broadcasts live from the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan this Sunday, January 28th.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Ruotolo said he has reviewed his first fight with Langaker and made the necessary adjustments. Now, he’s confident he can finish Langaker once and for all.

The 21-year-old BJJ phenom said:

“I’m sure he’s been in the lab training and working, so I’m sure his confidence level is feeling pretty good. I’ve been doing the same. I’ve been working with my brother, fixing all the details and mistakes. I’m fired up outside of just confident.”

Kade Ruotolo on Tommy Langaker’s guard game: “He’s very good at it”

Despite being confident, Kade Ruotolo is careful not to underestimate Tommy Langaker, who has proven to be tricky in the past.

Ruotolo told ONE Championship about Langaker’s enigmatic guard game.

“I’m comfortable on the back, on the feet, wrestling, no matter where the match goes. And you know, Tommy has to play guard. He has to be on his back for the most part, and pretty much goes for the same attack every time. He’s very good at it. He’s very flexible and that’s why he has been successful.”

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch ONE 165: Superlek vs. Takeru live via global Pay-Per-View on watch.onefc.com. Please visit ONE Championship’s official website for more information on how you can watch the event from your location.