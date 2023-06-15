Kade Ruotolo says managing injury before latest title triumph was ‘biggest lesson learned’

Kade Ruotolo didn’t quite enjoy a perfect training camp for Tommy Langaker. Still, the divisional king says preparing for the showdown with a few adjustments will benefit him in the long run.

Following his second successful ONE lightweight submission grappling world title, the 20-year-old revealed that he had picked up a mild sprain from a mishap during skating.

And although it forced him to limit his output on the mats as ONE Fight Night 11 drew near, the Atos representative showed true courage and strength to take it on the chin.

Speaking to the South China Morning Post, Kade Ruotolo said:

“A little sprain, it kind of kept me out of training for the last two and a half weeks. But, other than that, it's the biggest lesson learned for sure.”

Watch the full interview below:

As a result, the inaugural king of the lightweight submission grappling division says he wasn’t at 100 percent during the spectacle inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium last Friday, June 9.

However, he didn’t look like he was anything less than 100 percent during his war against Langaker.

The young phenom instantly went to work, securing top position from a lateral drop. But Langaker’s sturdy guard game allowed him to soon counter with an outside heel hook attempt.

Kade Ruotolo didn’t crumble to that submission threat, though. He passed positions and pressured the Norwegian with leg locks before an estima lock from the top gave him an advantage. The American continued to press as the minutes dwindled to earn a convincing unanimous decision.

