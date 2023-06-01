Kade Ruotolo shares update on Costa Rica gym: “Dream’s coming alive”

ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion Kade Ruotolo is excited to see the completion of their dream training facility in Costa Rica with his twin brother Tye.

A passion project of the Ruotolos, the American champion said the gym is now on the homestretch of being completed and that they are expecting to use it in the very near future.

In an interview with the Jiu-Jitsu Times, Kade Ruotolo gave an update on the progress of the build, saying:

“Our gym [in Costa Rica] is almost done. We’re getting the last steps taken care of – we’re getting the mats sent out there, which is gonna take a couple months – but the dream’s coming alive.”

The Ruotolo twins’ gym is located in Marbella, Guanacaste, one of their favorite places in the world. It is designed to be their training spot while away from Atos Jiu-Jitsu in San Diego, California.

They are also eyeing it to serve as their home to take up their other outdoor passions, particularly surfing since the area is known for its exotic beaches.

Funding for the project comes from their earnings as combat sports athletes, including from the hefty performance bonuses they have earned in their previous fights in ONE Championship.

As he awaits the completion of the facility, Kade Ruotolo is gearing up for his upcoming title defense at ONE Fight Night 11 on Prime Video on June 9 in Bangkok.

He will defend the ONE lightweight submission grappling world title against Tommy Langaker of Norway at the event that will take place at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium. It will be Kade Ruotolo’s second defense of the world title he won last October.

Tommy Langaker, for his part, will try to extend his impressive run in ONE Championship by being crowned new champion after going undefeated in his first two fights under the promotion.

ONE Fight Night 11 is available free for Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Poll : 0 votes