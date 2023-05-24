Kade Ruotolo showcases his blinding athleticism against Uali Kurzhev

ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion Kade Ruotolo is gearing to defend his world title for a second time at ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov on Prime Video.

On June 9, the 20-year-old jiu-jitsu prodigy will clash with Norwegian BJJ standout Tommy Langaker. Needless to say, this upcoming clash of grappling icons will most likely be one of the most exciting submission grappling bouts of the year.

Ahead of Ruotolo's world title defense, ONE Championship reminded everyone of just how blindingly athletic and dangerously technical Ruotolo is. Last year at ONE on Prime Video 3, the young Ruotolo pulled off one of the most one-sided world titles wins in jiu-jitsu history.

Against sambo and judo champion Uali Kurzhev, Ruotolo made us realize that there are levels to this game and he's several rungs on the ladder ahead of everyone else.

ONE posted a video of one of the crazy scrambles from the match:

"It’s hard to get the upper hand against Kade Ruotolo 😤 Will the American BJJ phenom successfully defend the ONE Lightweight Submission Grappling World Title against Tommy Langaker at ONE Fight Night 11 on Prime Video on June 9? 👑 @ruotolobrothersjiujitsu"

Fans left comments on the awe-inspiring sequence:

Comments on Kade Ruotolo's video | Image courtesy of ONE

@constantin.tms put it rather well in his insightful analysis:

"That’s how bjj should be bjj should be way tougher bjj should be like a fight and not so soy with some leg locks and guard pulls"

@nosoyfelipe03 alluded to the palpable intensity of the sequence:

"Felt like they were about to throw hands lmao"

@colin.joness applauded Ruotolo's uncanny way of seeing attacks as they happen:

"Reaction time is crazy"

@edc_evan pointed out that Kade Ruotolo's greatness was product of starting in the sport young:

"Thats what happens when u grow up doing this with your brother amazing… you have constant competition and a natural rivalry to push you"

The clip was of the most pivotal moment in the match as Kurzhev failed to complete a throw, allowing Ruotolo the opening to take his back. From there, the Khurzev was purely on the defensive as he was warding off Ruotolo's multiple submission attempts, which led to the heel hook finish.

ONE Fight Night 11 will be broadcast live from the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium on June 9. The event will be available live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.

