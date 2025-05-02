“Kade is special” - Tye Ruotolo on rare privilege to have ‘a twin brother as a training partner’

Tye Ruotolo is thankful to have a twin brother than pushes him to become the best competitor he can be.

Making their promotional debuts at ONE 157 in May 2022, the Ruotolo brothers immediately made waves on martial arts' biggest global stage, building unbeaten records that still stand to this very day.

They also just so happen to be reigning ONE world champions, with Kade Ruotolo holding the ONE lightweight submission grappling world title while Tye Ruotolo is the current ONE welterweight submission grappling king.

Whether it's in the gym, in the ring, or inside a cage, you rarely see one Ruotolo without the other—something Tye Ruotolo is truly grateful for.

Speaking with JitsMagazine ahead of his return to action on Friday, May 2, Tye spoke about what it's like having a twin brother like Kade to train alongside and evolve with.

"So, it's such a privilege to have a twin brother as a training partner," Tye Ruotolo said. "I'm so grateful for it. There's no words for it, for sure. Kade is special. He always pushes me to become better."

Tye Ruotolo meets Dante Leon at ONE Fight Night 31

Emanating from the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, Tye Ruotolo will put his 26 pounds of welterweight gold on the line against one of the hottest grapplers in ONE Championship today—Dante Leon.

Leon burst onto the scene late last year, earning a quick-fire submission victory over Bruno Pucci in his promotional debut.

A month later, he turned around and delivered another dominant performance, this time against two-time ONE world title challenger Tommy Langaker. Now, the multi-time IBJJF gold medalist will look to add a ONE world title to his resume and do what no man has been able to—defeat Ruotolo.

ONE Fight Night 31 will air live on Amazon Prime Video in the United States and Canada in U.S. primetime on Friday, May 2.

