Kai Kara-France drops eye-opening hint about UFC flyweight title plans

UFC flyweight contender Kai Kara-France is eyeing title gold, dropping a major hint about his next fight, which is expected to come against reigning flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja.

In a collaboration post on Kara-France's Instagram, the caption hinted that he is 12 weeks away from becoming the UFC flyweight champion. This timeline aligns with International Fight Week, which culminates in the UFC 317 pay-per-view.

The caption reads:

“12 weeks out from his upcoming fight as he is about to become UFC flyweight champ.”

Check out Kai Kara-France’s post below:

No official announcement has been made by the promotion as of writing.

‘Don’t Blink’ last entered the Octagon at UFC 305, where he took on Steve Erceg. He delivered a dominant performance, securing a knockout victory in the first round.

Meanwhile, Manel Kape, who has secured back-to-back knockout victories in his last two fights, is also in the mix. That's along with former two-time flyweight champion Brandon Moreno, who is on a two-fight winning streak after beating Erceg this past weekend.

Alexandre Pantoja’s teammate hints at canceled Kai Kara-France fight

Amid ongoing speculation about Kara-France getting a title shot against Pantoja, the champ's American Top Team training partner, Adriano Moraes, suggested in an interview with Bloody Elbow that 'The Cannibal's' fight against ‘Don’t Blink’ was canceled and that Manel Kape might get the title shot instead.

'Mikinho' said:

“He already fought against both, I think he has a win against both those guys. I think UFC already showed that he would be defending his belt against Kai Kara-France but this fight was canceled. Then after this fight was canceled, Manel Kape did a really good performance. He smash the undefeated fighter, so maybe the UFC change their idea of the next contender or maybe not. Maybe they’re gonna sign a different fighter from a different organization, let’s see; a lot of opportunities in the air, so let’s see what happens.”

Check out Adriano Moraes’ comments below (5:13):

Kara-France is 1-2 in his last three fights, while Kape is 4-1 across his last five. Many fans and analysts believe that ‘Starboy’ has a stronger case for receiving the next title shot.

