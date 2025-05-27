Kai Kara-France gets 100% real on mindset ahead of Alexandre Pantoja title fight at UFC 317

Kai Kara-France will face Alexandre Pantoja for the flyweight title at UFC 317 on June 28 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Weeks ahead of the fight, Kara-France spoke about his state of mind heading into the fight.

Ad

The Kiwi fighter previously challenged for the interim UFC flyweight title against Brandon Moreno. While he lost that bout, Kara-France earned a shot at the flyweight championship following a win over Steve Erceg at UFC 305.

In a recent interview with Combat TV, Kara-France spoke about the importance of the fight at UFC 317, saying:

"This year will be my 15th year fighting professionally, so I've been doing it for a long time. But, just doing it with more purpose and more fire. I know that this is my time to do it, with age and maturity and experience. I already fought for the belt before. I know what the pressure feels like."

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

He added:

"I know what the expectations are. So, [I'm] just welcoming it, and this time around, ready for it, and just not fighting with things that aren't going your way – just letting it all flow... I'm at a great place and ready to bring back another belt to [City Kickboxing]."

Check out Kai Kara-France's comments below (4:16):

Ad

Ad

Kai Kara-France reacts to fighting on the Ilia Topuria vs. Charles Oliveira undercard

Alexandre Pantoja and Kai Kara-France are scheduled to compete in the co-main event, while Ilia Topuria and Charles Oliveira will headline the UFC 317 fight card.

Recognizing Topuria's strong reputation, Kara-France acknowledged the significant challenge he would face that night. During the aforementioned interview, the Kiwi fighter said:

"I don’t know the exact main event, but I’m hearing that it’s Ilia and Charles Oliveira for the lightweight title, for the card that I’ll be on. I’ll be the co-main for that. So, massive card, any fight with Ilia is going to be, you know, it’s going to be a hard one to get 'knock out of the night' because he’s probably going to get it." [9:52]

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nilaav Gogoi A budding sports management professional, Nilaav Gogoi covers MMA at Sportskeeda. His entry into sports journalism began with stints at Sportszion and First Sportz. Nilaav strives to understand the captivating stories surrounding MMA and its various technical aspects. He is dedicated to providing his audience with accurate and well-authored content while ensuring the information remains reliable. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.