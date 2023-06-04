Kai Kara-France gives tongue-in-cheek reaction to getting 'robbed' by UFC judges

UFC flyweight Kai Kara-France has taken a sly dig at UFC judges after his controversial split-decision loss to Amir Albazi at UFC Vegas 74.

The 30-year-old returned to the octagon last night in a highly anticipated five-round clash against rising star Amir Albazi. While the fight was close, Kara-France looked like the better fighter and was seemingly gaining control of the fight as it went on.

However, two of the three judges scored the bout in favor of Amir Albazi and the 29-year-old walked away with a split-decision victory to his name. The scoring of the bout has been criticized by a number of fans and fighters who believed that the New Zealander had done enough to get the judges' nod.

While Kai Kara-France was respectful during the post-fight interview and did not criticize the judges, he went on to take a subtle shot at them in a recent tweet. In the tweet, he posed a question asking who's worse between the UFC judges and the referees in NRL (National Rugby League). He said:

"Who’s worse UFC judges or NRL Refs?"

Take a look at his tweet below:

Israel Adesanya reacts to controversial scoring of Kai Kara-France vs. Amir Albazi

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya has called out UFC judges Chris Lee and Sal D'Amato following the fight between Kai Kara-France and Amir Albazi. The two judges scored the bout in favor of the Iraqi despite him being behind by 99-43 on significant strikes.

Following the fight, Israel Adesanya, who is Kara-France's teammate at the City Kickboxing gym in Auckland run by Eugene Bareman, took to Twitter and blasted the judges in a series of tweets.

"Fire Chris Lee & Sal Deez nuts."

"I tweeted that before even seeing the scorecards because I knew them two will fuck it up!! Hoooow many times will they rob athletes of their moments of glory, if their money, their livelihood for their family. F****ck them cunts, they need to expire quickly and go. Mike Bell was the only judge to score this properly, the other two deff need to disappear."

In another tweet, Israel Adesanya suggested that the judges should be interviewed after the fight and held accountable for their decisions. He said:

"Start interviewing the judges after fights. Hold them accountable for their work."

