Who won the UFC fight last night (June 3, 2023)?

UFC Vegas 74 was headlined by a clash of flyweight contenders Kai Kara-France and Amir Albazi. As expected, Albazi matched the Kiwi's striking superiority with an elite wrestling skillset over the course of twenty five minutes.
While Kara-France outstruck Albazi 99 to 43 (sig.), the Iraqi edged out a split decision with over six minutes of control time. 'Don't Blink's' CKB teammate, Israel Adesanya voiced his displeasure with the scorecards, calling out judges Chris Lee and Sal D'Amato.
The co-main event featured featherweight prospects Alex Caceres and Daniel Pineda in a barnburner which also won 'Fight of the Night' honors. While 'Bruce Leeroy' was the crisper striker, Pineda showed immense heart by staying in the fight despite being visibly hurt on multiple occasions.
UFC veteran Jim Miller made quick work of yet another debutant, knocking out short notice replacement Jesse Butler in 23 seconds. 'A-10' extended his own record of most UFC victories to 25 while also recording the fastest finish of his career.
UFC flyweight Tim Elliott, who was recently in headlines due his divorce with Gina Mazany, was unimpressed with his own unanimous decision victory over Victor Altamirano.
Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos scored a split decision win over Abubakar Nurmagomedov at the UFC Vegas 74 main card opener. The Dagestani was slammed for being a sore loser as he slapped his opponent after the final bell.
UFC Fight Night: Kara-France vs. Albazi full card results
Main card
Amir Albazi def. Kai Kara-France via split decision (47-48, 48-47, 48-47)
Alex Caceres def. Daniel Pineda via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
Jim Miller def. Jesse Butler via KO (punch) - (0:23 of Round 1)
Tim Elliott def. Victor Altamirano via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)
Karine Silva def. Ketlen Souza via submission (kneebar) - (1:45 of Round 1)
Elizeu Zaleski def. Abubakar Nurmagomedov via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)
Preliminary Card
Daniel Santos def. Johnny Munoz via unanimous decision (29-27, 29-27, 29-27)
Don’Tale Mayes def. Andrei Arlovski via TKO (punches) - (3:17 of Round 2)
John Castaneda def. Muin Gafurov via unanimous decision (29-27, 29-27, 29-27)
Muhammad Naimov def. Jamie Mullarkey via TKO (punches) - (2:59 of Round 2)
Elise Reed def. Jinh Yu Frey via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
Da’mon Blackshear def. Luan Lacerda via TKO (ground and pound) – (3:54 of Round 2)
Philipe Lins def. Maxim Grishin via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)