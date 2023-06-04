Create

MMA Twitter erupts as Abubakar Nurmagomedov slaps opponent in a 'b*tch move' after the bell 

By Sayan Nag
Modified Jun 04, 2023 03:12 GMT
Abubakar Nurmagomedov slaps opponent after the fight at UFC Vegas 74 [Image courtesy: @abubakar_nurmagomedov on Instagram, @VapEnjoyer on Twitter]
Abubakar Nurmagomedov slaps opponent after the fight at UFC Vegas 74 [Image courtesy: @abubakar_nurmagomedov on Instagram, @VapEnjoyer on Twitter]

Dagestani prospect Abubakar Nurmagomedov took on Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos at the UFC Vegas 74 main card opener.

Nurmagomedov found early success with consecutive right hands, putting dos Santos on his backfoot early on. However, the Dagestani AKA representative failed to land a takedown while his Brazilian opponent displayed excellent clinch work, peppering away with knees.

Zaleski finally managed to create distance late in round 1 and clearly asserted himself as the better striker. He continued outpointing Nurmagomedov on the feet in round 2 while the Dagestani managed to land a takedown just before the bell.

Zaleski's ripping inside leg kicks started paying dividends in the final round as Nurmagomedov appeared to slightly slow down. 'Capoeira' won the round on all three scorecards to edge out a closely contested split decision win in his sophomore UFC appearance.

Meanwhile, Abubakar Nurmagomedov, in a rather unsportsmanlike gesture, slapped Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos right across the face after the final bell. While referee Chris Tognoni stepped in, the damage was already done.

Watch the incident below:

DAGESTANI SLAP B!TCH 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/Lhj6a7uL5E

Fans slam Abubakar Nurmagomedov for being a sore loser

Abubakar Nurmagomedov brushed most fans up the wrong way by slapping Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos after the final bell of their UFC Vegas 74 clash. The fact that he went on to drop a split decision did little to repair his image.

Some fans simply don't see Nurmagomedov, who is now 2-2 in the UFC, at par with other Dagestani fighters.

Abubakar training with with the other Dagestani fighters https://t.co/qjGD66vOfa

Others believe this slap might be enough for Khabib Nurmagomedov to chuck Abubakar out of the Nurmagomedov clan. A few also opined that this could lead to him getting cut from the UFC roster and even his gym AKA which has been home to several Dagestani standouts.

Check out some comments below:

"Khabib booting Abubakar out of the family"
"Abubakar #Nurmagomedov should never fight in the @UFC again. Bitch move to intentionally slap opponent after the bell. Unprofessional sore loser mad he was getting beat up at the end. Cut his ass from the roster. #UFCFightNight"
"That slap by Abubakar was a bitch move #UFCVegas74"
"Would God slap his opponent after the end of the fight, Abubakar?"
Khabib booting Abubakar out of the family https://t.co/hihXr9tOD2
Abubakar #Nurmagomedov should never fight in the @UFC again. Bitch move to intentionally slap opponent after the bell. Unprofessional sore loser mad he was getting beat up at the end. Cut his ass from the roster. #UFCFightNight
Abubakar trying to go back to AKA after this #UFCVegas74 https://t.co/KGe2VGjnZk
@Grabaka_Hitman Abubakar gotta get cut after that slap after the bell
That slap by Abubakar was a bitch move #UFCVegas74
Would God slap his opponent after the end of the fight, Abubakar?
@bullyb170 Bro I bet on Abubakar and he clearly did not win. And that slap after the bell was disgraceful. Please don’t defend him.
@VapEnjoyer Exhibit 332 of why he sucks💀
It is such a disgrace for Nurmagomedov’s family to claim Abubakar as their own. I would rather address him as a “Nurmagopussy”. Motherf’er has zero cardio and has no hunger to win a fight. What are you even training this guy for, Coach Javier? Disgusting!! 🤮#UFCVegas74 https://t.co/G6VyeoefUC

Quick Links

Edited by Sayan Nag
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...