Dagestani prospect Abubakar Nurmagomedov took on Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos at the UFC Vegas 74 main card opener.

Nurmagomedov found early success with consecutive right hands, putting dos Santos on his backfoot early on. However, the Dagestani AKA representative failed to land a takedown while his Brazilian opponent displayed excellent clinch work, peppering away with knees.

Zaleski finally managed to create distance late in round 1 and clearly asserted himself as the better striker. He continued outpointing Nurmagomedov on the feet in round 2 while the Dagestani managed to land a takedown just before the bell.

Zaleski's ripping inside leg kicks started paying dividends in the final round as Nurmagomedov appeared to slightly slow down. 'Capoeira' won the round on all three scorecards to edge out a closely contested split decision win in his sophomore UFC appearance.

Meanwhile, Abubakar Nurmagomedov, in a rather unsportsmanlike gesture, slapped Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos right across the face after the final bell. While referee Chris Tognoni stepped in, the damage was already done.

Watch the incident below:

Fans slam Abubakar Nurmagomedov for being a sore loser

Abubakar Nurmagomedov brushed most fans up the wrong way by slapping Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos after the final bell of their UFC Vegas 74 clash. The fact that he went on to drop a split decision did little to repair his image.

Some fans simply don't see Nurmagomedov, who is now 2-2 in the UFC, at par with other Dagestani fighters.

Check out some comments below:

