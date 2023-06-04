Tim Elliott secured his second consecutive victory by defeating Victor Altamirano via unanimous decision at UFC Vegas 74. The former UFC flyweight title challenger has bounced back with an impressive 4-1 record in his last five fights after enduring a challenging three-fight losing streak.

Elliott responded to Altamirano's wild strikes in the first round with solid takedowns. Tim Elliott maintained control despite Altamirano's counterattack with hammerfists. Altamirano began the second round with an aggressive onslaught, while Elliott continued to counter with the takedown. 'El Magnifico' managed to briefly knock down Elliott to the ground with a head strike. However, Elliott recovered fast, recomposed himself, and dominated the round.

The American flyweight unleashed a powerful overhand right and capitalized on Altamirano's high kick attempt to secure another takedown in the third round. Elliott dominated with a combination of ground and pound while keeping Altamirano against the fence. Altamirano briefly got back to his feet before getting taken down again. Elliott concluded the fight with powerful ground strikes.

In the end, the judges scored the bout unanimously in favor of Tim Elliott. His return to the octagon at UFC Vegas 74 and the subsequent victory must have been liberating for the UFC flyweight, especially considering the personal difficulties he faced outside the octagon.

30-27 Elliott. Largely a dominant win, and Elliott ties the UFC's total flyweight record for takedowns completed with 58, a record he will share for the time being with Demetrious Johnson. Tim Elliott def. Victor Altamirano by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)30-27 Elliott. Largely a dominant win, and Elliott ties the UFC's total flyweight record for takedowns completed with 58, a record he will share for the time being with Demetrious Johnson. #UFCVegas74 Tim Elliott def. Victor Altamirano by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)30-27 Elliott. Largely a dominant win, and Elliott ties the UFC's total flyweight record for takedowns completed with 58, a record he will share for the time being with Demetrious Johnson. #UFCVegas74

However, despite equaling the flyweight takedown record set by Demetrious Johnson with fifty-eight takedowns in his UFC career, Tim Elliott was visibly upset with his "crippled" performance. Speaking at the post-fight media scrum, Elliott stated:

"I wasn't really happy with the performance but I love this job, I love this sport.... I just had a long camp, it was a grueling camp outside of fighting and I had a lot of things going on and that kind of took away from what I love about this sport so much."

Elliott added that with the support he has been receiving leading up to fight week for his hardships outside the octagon, he planned to put on a show for the fans:

"I had a ton of support from the MMA community with my hardships going on and I wanted to perform so well that I felt crippled out there. I was having a hard time moving. Victor fought a hard fight, he just didn't fight a smart fight.... And I feel like that's the only reason I won."

Catch Tim Elliott's comments below:

Tim Elliott responds to surging contender Muhammad Mokaev's challenge

Following Tim Elliott's victory at UFC Vegas 74, undefeated flyweight prospect Muhammad Mokaev seized the opportunity to call out the American for a potential future bout. Mokaev has previously called out Elliott multiple times, expressing his desire to fight the 36-year-old and including him on his list of targeted opponents.

When asked about Mokaev's challenge during the post-fight octagon interview, Elliott responded by addressing the young prospect's callout:

"For sure. He calls me out every weekend and everybody calls me out. I mean, I [would] want to fight the 36-year-old crippled guy too.... So let's go. I'll fight whoever, whenever."

