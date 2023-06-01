The story of Tim Elliott's ex-wife Gina Mazany's affair with teammate Kevin Croom has garnered a lot of attention from fight fans.

Tim Elliott recently opened up about his personal life on social media, and while he didn't do it for the limelight, he does feel relieved. The seasoned flyweight got widespread notice after he revealed his divorce from former UFC bantamweight fighter Gina Mazany in a now-deleted post.

Ben Davis @BenTheBaneDavis Everyone in this photo betrayed Tim Elliott Everyone in this photo betrayed Tim Elliott https://t.co/rFHrilNV4m

Elliott, who will face Victor Altamirano this weekend at UFC Vegas 74, described the agonizing process of concealing his wife Gina Mazany's affair with teammate Kevin Croom. The American disregarded the notion that the couple's relationship had problems because Elliott forced her to relocate to Texas. Speaking in the pre-fight media scrum, Elliott stated:

"I would come to my city and where I live, where my home is at and people were telling me, 'Oh, you and Gina split because of this, because of that'.... And every interview they are asking me, 'How's Gina?' I was lying and making up excuses to protect these guys. Everytime I did that it was hurting me."

Elliott added:

"I was searching to make excuses and lie for them to protect them and at the same time I was hurting myself. I wasn't able to be a good dad. I've felt like not a great person before, not a great fighter before, but I've never not felt like a great dad. So that is something I had to change for myself and for my daughter."

Catch Tim Elliott's comments below:

Tim Elliott explains why he went public with details of his divorce and how fellow UFC fighters such as Lando Vannata and Sean Strickland offered support.

Gina Mazany affair: Tim Elliott previews upcoming fight against Victor Altamirano

UFC flyweight contender Tim Elliott is finally returning to the octagon after a year-long absence due to injury. Elliott, who has a reputation for being a fierce fighter, is looking forward to finally getting back in action this weekend after not competing since his March 2022 victory over Tagir Ulanbekov.

Bobby Houser @WrestlersOfMMA Tim Elliott (18-12-1) vs Victor Altamirano (12-2) at UFC on ESPN 45. June 3rd.



The former 2x DII All-American for Central Oklahoma, Elliot, looks to make it 2 in a row inside the octagon. Tim Elliott (18-12-1) vs Victor Altamirano (12-2) at UFC on ESPN 45. June 3rd.The former 2x DII All-American for Central Oklahoma, Elliot, looks to make it 2 in a row inside the octagon. https://t.co/ocyBAsVyZ4

While Elliott claims to have more passion for fighting than any other fighter on the UFC roster, he understands now how critical it is to provide a secure financial future for his daughter Sterling by consistently winning. His next opponent, Victor Altamirano, presents a challenge that could conceivably impede Elliott's goals and he's well aware of that.

Previewing the upcoming clash in an interview with ufc.com, Elliott stated:

“For me, it's about stylistic matchups. The good thing about Victor Altamirano, stylistically, is that it’s an exciting matchup for me and it's a fun fight and it's a fight where I can really go out and fight my style.... It takes two guys to fight, and you have to fight him differently. So, I'm excited. I had three different opponents and three different venues and three different times, and I said yes to all of them, luckily, and then ended up getting the date that I wanted and the guy that I wanted.”

