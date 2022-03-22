"I have more bonus fights in the UFC than you have actual fights" - Tim Elliott responds to Muhammad Mokaev's callout; Englishman fires back

Tim Elliott is coming off an impressive victory over Khabib Nurmagomedov's pupil Tagir Ulanbekov, a win that put him into the No. 11 position in the UFC flyweight rankings. That's made him a target for new prospect Muhammad Mokaev, whose UFC London debut saw him cut through Cody Durden in under a minute.

Following that big win, the 21 year old Mokaev called out Elliot at the post-fight press conference.

"Why? He's been around this game a long time, he fought Demetrious Johnson, last fight he won, and he's not like some guy just on losing streak I want to just batter him, you know? But he's just one of the guys, he's top ten and I want to fight him."

Elliot responded on Twitter and did not sound interested in giving the new arrival a fight.

"Of course people want to fight the 36 year old dinosaur in the division.. I want to fight an old guy too. i have more bonus fights in the @ufc, than you have actual fights!! You gotta pump those numbers up, those are rookie numbers in this racket."

It didn't take Mokaev long to fire back.

"Why type so much, just say I don’t want , simple"

Tim Elliott isn't ashamed to admit he cheated in his win over Tagir Ulanbekov

Tim Elliott's last UFC win over Tagir Ulanbekov was gutsy but not without controversy. Ulanbekov's cornerman and former UFC lightweight champ Khabib Nurmagomedov complained that the referee had let Elliott grab Ulanbekov's glove, which is against the rules.

Surprisingly, Elliott didn't deny the charge. At the UFC 272 post fight press conference he admitted:

“I grabbed his glove for sure. We’re fighting – I’m grabbing everything I can. The glove is part of the hand. His hand is inside the glove, I’m trying to grab his hand, so if it’s there, you’re not going to not grab the glove.”

Later during an interview on MMA Fighting's We Got Next podcast he added:

“If you’ve ever been in a fight… and maybe I’m different… I’m trying to win, man. It’s the referee’s job to step in there if I’m doing something wrong. He was telling me all kinds of s**t, he told me to let go of the glove and I let go of the glove.”

Watch Tim Elliott talk about the glove grabbing following his UFC 272 win below.

Edited by Ryan Harkness