"He was p*ssed off tonight" - Dana White reveals Khabib Nurmagomedov was not in the best mood at UFC 272

Dana White has claimed that Khabib Nurmagomedov was angry during the UFC 272 pay-per-view. Despite his historic induction into the UFC Hall of Fame, Nurmagomedov was seemingly not in a great mood.

During the UFC 272 Early Prelims, Tagir Ulanbekov was beaten by Tim Elliott. Interestingly, Elliott has handed Nurmagomedov his second-ever loss as a coach. It's possible Ulanbekov's loss might be the reason why 'The Eagle' was not in a celebratory mood. Ulanbekov is currently 2-1 in the UFC, with two of his wins being over Allan Nascimento and Bruno Silva.

Despite the loss during the early prelims, coach Khabib did secure a win in the main event of the Early Prelims, as Umar Nurmagomedov defeated Brian Kelleher. Umar submitted 'Boom' inside the first-round to earn yet another dominant win.

While interacting with the media during the UFC 272 post-fight press conference, White revealed that he kept asking Nurmagomedov why he was so mad. The UFC President stated:

"He was p*ssed off tonight, I don't know what happened to Khabib tonight. I kept telling him, 'what p*ssed you off tonight?'"

Khabib Nurmagomedov recently opened up on his relationship with Dana White

Khabib Nurmagomedov recently spoke to Sky Sports and opened up on his relationship with UFC President Dana White. 'The Eagle' stated that one of the reasons why he has such a great relationship with White is because he never had financial issues with the UFC and only wanted to fight during his time as an active competitor. Nurmagomedov stated:

“I’m very good with Dana. All my life, when I was a fighter. I know a lot of fighters have a problem with him and all because of money. When I say in an interview or to my friends, I’m here to fight, not for money. I’m here to fight for my legacy. A lot of people don’t understand me. They misunderstand me. Now I understand why I have a good relationship with Dana, it’s because I don’t fight for money. That’s why. I never asked Dana or UFC about things involving money. My manager was dealing with them.”

Khabib Nurmagomedov retired from an active mixed martial arts competition in 2020 at UFC 254 after his win over Justin Gaethje. The Dagestani retired unbeaten after compiling a winning streak of 29-0.

