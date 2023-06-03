UFC flyweight contender Tim Elliot expressed his frustration and disappointment with the UFC's last-minute decision to deny tickets for his family members to attend the highly anticipated UFC Vegas 74 event which will take place on June 3, 2023, at the Apex facility in Las Vegas.

In anticipation of his upcoming bout against Victor Altamirano at the weekend's Fight Night event, Tim Elliott expelled his disappointment towards the UFC's decision to refuse tickets for his family. He laments the already challenging experience of fighting at the Apex and the absence of support from his loved ones due to the denial of comp tickets.

The 36-year-old mixed martial artist tweeted:

"Like fighting at the Apex isn’t bad enough, now we don’t get our comp tickets for our family. Literally, the only support the fighters can get in this building is taken away! It would have been nice to know before flying people to Vegas.."

In a clarification, Tim Elliott further highlighted that throughout his career since his debut in 2012, the UFC has consistently provided him with a minimum of four tickets for his family to attend his fights:

"I’ve gotten 4 tickets to every fight since 2012, why would I ask for something that’s always been a given?"

While the smaller seating capacity at the UFC's Apex facility may provide a plausible explanation, the true motive behind the denial remains unclear.

Tim Elliott addresses moving on after his public divorce

Tim Elliot bravely shares his journey of healing and moving forward after his highly publicized divorce from former UFC fighter Gina Mazany.

Elliot recently revealed the heartbreaking news that Mazany and his close friend, Kevin Croom, had an affair throughout their relationship, even on their wedding night. The story of Elliot's disclosure soon spread, earning considerable attention and enormous support from the MMA community.

The UFC flyweight veteran relayed the situation during a recent interaction with Sportskeeda MMA:

"I’m not a guy who likes to air my dirty laundry, but I was in a bad way. It’s obvious I’m doing much better now. Literally, one of my best friends, comes over and plays with my daughter. My daughter, she would just randomly say, ‘Hey, can Kevin Croom come over and play?’ I’d invite the guy to come over and play with my kid, and Gina Mazany, I really, really loved her. She was my best friend, the mother to my child for six years.”

The former Titan FC champion added:

"I’ve had a lot of support and it’s helped a lot. I don’t wish any will towards either one of those guys. I hope they live happy ever after, but just I’m not gonna be a part of it.”

