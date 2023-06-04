UFC Vegas 74 produced several exciting moments on June 3, one of which was jaw-dropping knockout by UFC lightweight Jim Miller, which earned him a UFC bonus.

Miller was originally scheduled to compete against fellow UFC veteran Jared Gordon in a lightweight clash. But Gordon had to drop out of the fight and Jesse Butler, who had previously not competed in the UFC, was brought in as a short-notice replacement.

Interestingly, Butler's UFC debut was spoiled by 'A-10' who registered an astonishing 23-second knockout in the lightweight clash. Miller's impressive performance earned him a 'Performance of the Night' bonus worth $50,000.

With the victory, Jim Miller also became the first UFC fighter to score 25 wins in the promotion's history. The 39-year-old also has the record for the most UFC bouts (42) to his name and is ranked second in the list of fighters with most finishes in UFC history. Miller has 17 finishes to his name, only second to Charles Oliveira who leads the score with 19 finishes.

The co-main event of UFC Vegas 74 featured a featherweight clash between Alex Caceres and Daniel Pineda. The fight was a back-and-forth affair that lasted the entire 15 minutes. In the end, Caceres got his hand raised via unanimous decision as all three judges scored the bout 29-28 in favor off 'Bruce Leeroy'.

The three-round contest received the 'Fight of the Night' honors and both fighters took home an additional cheque of $50,000 each.

With the victory, Caceres is now on a two-fight win streak and has won seven of his last eight UFC encounters.

UFC bonus: Apart from Jim Miller, UFC debutant takes home an additional $50,000 for his performance

Jim Miller was not the only recipient of the 'Performance of the Night' bonus on June 3. Muhammad Naimov, who made his UFC debut on short notice, also received an additional sum of $50,000 for his incredible performance.

UFC @ufc



What an emotional debut performance for Muhammad Naimov #UFCVegas74 Absolute scenes inside the UFC APEX 🤩What an emotional debut performance for Muhammad Naimov Absolute scenes inside the UFC APEX 🤩What an emotional debut performance for Muhammad Naimov 👏 #UFCVegas74 https://t.co/70n5LhexiO

Naimov's opponent Jamie Mullarkey was originally supposed to fight Guram Kutateladze in a lightweight contest. Kutateladze withdrew from the bout and was replaced by the 28-year-old Tajik fighter on short notice.

Alex Behunin @AlexBehunin Breaking



Muhammad Naimov is stepping in for Guram Kutateladze and will fight Jamie Mullarkey this weekend at BreakingMuhammad Naimov is stepping in for Guram Kutateladze and will fight Jamie Mullarkey this weekend at #UFCVegas74 , per source 🚨🚨Breaking🚨🚨Muhammad Naimov is stepping in for Guram Kutateladze and will fight Jamie Mullarkey this weekend at #UFCVegas74, per source https://t.co/4FbztoiTQU

'Hillman' a successful UFC debut as he scored a TKO victory over Mullarkey in the second round of the fight. Naimov is now on a four-fight win streak and has an overall MMA record of 9-2.

UFC @ufc



& Muhammad Naimov take home tonight's POTN honors #UFCVegas74 Incredible knockouts coming from the rookie and the vet @JimMiller_155 & Muhammad Naimov take home tonight's POTN honors Incredible knockouts coming from the rookie and the vet 🔥@JimMiller_155 & Muhammad Naimov take home tonight's POTN honors 💸 #UFCVegas74 https://t.co/kSrJ8Gmd5I

