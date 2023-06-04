At UFC Vegas 74, Jim Miller dispatched newcomer Jesse Butler with a thunderous knockout in just 23 seconds, displaying an extraordinary performance. This outstanding victory further cemented Miller's status as the fighter with the most wins in UFC history, which now stands at an impressive 25 victories.

Butler accepted the fight on short notice and faced an uphill battle against Miller, a seasoned veteran known for his durability and experience in the sport.

As soon as the bout started, Butler swung wildly, allowing Miller a chance to counter with more force and accuracy than Butler had anticipated. Miller pushed Butler against the cage and connected with a crushing left hook to the chin. Miller quickly followed up with a left uppercut that knocked down Butler to the ground.

With this victory at UFC Vegas 74, Jim Miller has recorded seventeen finishes in his UFC career, trailing only behind Charles Oliveira with nineteen finishes. This knockout victory over Jesse Butler was the fastest of Miller's illustrious career, surpassing his previous 58-second submission win against Clay Guida in 2019.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo



Tonight's finish was the fastest of his UFC career, coming in just 23 seconds of Round 1. ESPN MMA @espnmma #UFCVegas74 QUICK WORK FOR JIM MILLER QUICK WORK FOR JIM MILLER 😤 #UFCVegas74 https://t.co/JQV7QJCNn5 Jim Miller has 17 finishes in his UFC career, trailing only Charles Oliveira (19) for the most in UFC history.Tonight's finish was the fastest of his UFC career, coming in just 23 seconds of Round 1. twitter.com/espnmma/status… Jim Miller has 17 finishes in his UFC career, trailing only Charles Oliveira (19) for the most in UFC history. Tonight's finish was the fastest of his UFC career, coming in just 23 seconds of Round 1. twitter.com/espnmma/status…

Miller acknowledged his opponent's willingness to step in as a late replacement for Jared Gordon and gave credit to his outstanding team for his victory. He boasted that, when in peak condition, he is an unstoppable force and can fight anyone on the UFC roster.

Besides that, Jim Miller also holds several records in the UFC lightweight division. He has the most victories in UFC lightweight history with 22 wins, the most finishes in UFC lightweight history with 15, and the most fight time in the UFC lightweight division history, accumulating a total of 6 hours, 19 minutes, and 22 seconds inside the octagon.

Jim Miller UFC record: UFC veteran wants to fight at UFC 300

UFC veteran Jim Miller plans to go out on a high note by competing on the historic UFC 300 card, which will most likely go down next year. A fight on the UFC 300 card has been repeatedly stated as the ultimate goal for the MMA veteran, who made his UFC debut in 2008.

Miller, who has previously competed at UFC 100 and UFC 200, has expressed his desire to reach the next milestone event, UFC 300. To accomplish this, Miller intends to maintain a consistent fight schedule, and he has done so, winning four of his last five fights between 2021 and 2023. He was most recently seen in the octagon against Jesse Butler, a fight he won by first-round knockout.

Miller stated in the post-fight octagon interview that his ultimate objective is to become the only fighter to compete at UFC 100, UFC 200, and UFC 300, leaving his mark on the annals of the sport:

“I put the goal out there to get to [UFC] 300. I want to end my career the way I started my career and that’s fighting as often as I can. At this point in my career, I just want to have good fights.”

Catch Jim Miller's post-fight octagon interview below:

Poll : 0 votes