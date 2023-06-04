Create

MMA pros and fans react to Jim Miller's vicious left-hand KO of Jesse Butler at UFC Vegas 74 

By Sayan Nag
Modified Jun 04, 2023 04:21 GMT
Jim Miller viciously KOs Jesse Butler at UFC Vegas 74 [Image courtesy: @ufc, @SpinninBackfist on Twitter]
Jim Miller entered the octagon for the 42nd time when he took on debutant Jesse Butler at UFC Vegas 74 on Saturday. Butler replaced Jared Gordon on just two days notice, stepping up against a veteran who has built a reputation for stopping up and comers on their tracks.

Butler opened the action with some haymakers which Miller simply walked through, pressing his opponent towards the fence. 'A-10' connected flush with a left hook, followed by a left uppercut which folded Butler in half on his way down to the canvas. Jim Miller scored a 23 seconds KO win, the fastest of his career, to better his own record of most victories in UFC history (25).

Catch the KO below:

JIM MILLER JUST PUT HIM TO SLEEP #UFCVegas74 https://t.co/8yquoTJzkw

Reiterating his previous call to be part of UFC 300, the 39-year-old said in his post-fight press conference:

“I appreciate the heck out of Jesse, he came in here on just over two days’ notice. I had a great camp, feeling good. When I’m on, I am dangerous for anybody in the world. I put the goal out there to get to [UFC] 300... I want to end my career the way I started my career and that’s fighting as often as I can. At this point in my career, I just want to have good fights.”

Catch Miller's comments below:

youtube-cover

Fans laud Jim Miller's KO win at UFC Vegas 74

Jim Miller has previously stated that he wants UFC 300 to be his 45th and last outing. While he might go on to fight beyond that card, MMA fans and pundits are unanimously rooting for 'A-10' to be included on the UFC 300 card.

Check out some comments below:

"Just let Miller headline UFC 300 at this point"
"I’m not convinced UFC 300 is actually going to be the end for Miller. Hall of Fame awaits for this legend!!!"
"Makes sense Miller is putting young guns down early lately. He’s a veteran at puttin his kids to bed."
"Jim millers a G can’t lie 🤣"
"Miller is a legend. Has gotten better with age. Admirable"
"Wow u don’t brawl with Jim"
"That left hand was VICIOUS!! Sheeeesh!!"
Edited by Sayan Nag
