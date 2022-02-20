Jim Miller still has eyes set on fighting at UFC 300 after record-tying win against Nikolas Motta

Jim Miller isn't calling it a career yet and has his sights locked on another big fight.

Lightweight veteran Jim Miller stopped Nikolas Motta to secure a win on his 39th fight under the promotion at UFC Fight Night 201. At the 1:58 mark of the second round, 'A-10' dropped Motta with a short yet devastating punch. Miller then proceeded to finish his opponent with a flurry of punches which prompted the referee to stop the fight.

Miller's 23rd win has granted him the top spot along with Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone in the UFC's all-time list of most victories. He was previously tied with second-place holders Andrei Arlovski and Demian Maia.

Mike Bohn @MikeBohnMMA



He ties Donald Cerrone for most wins in UFC history. JIM MILLER DOES IT!He ties Donald Cerrone for most wins in UFC history. #UFCVegas48 JIM MILLER DOES IT!He ties Donald Cerrone for most wins in UFC history. #UFCVegas48 https://t.co/QPNM58pJNj

Despite already having logged 39 UFC fights, the 38-year-old is not slowing down. In fact, he even eyes his 40th fight in the company to be slated for UFC 300. In his octagon interview, Miller said:

“I’ve got 39 fights you know, some of the best that have ever done this, they don’t fight like I do. So if there’s time on the clock, I’m gonna keep going because I know the fans paid their hard-earned money to watch this stuff and I mean who else at the later end of their career is knocking dudes out?..There’s been a lot on my plate but my goal has been to just fight as hard as I can fight for as long as I can and when I’m ready I’ll know and you guys will know and I’ll be excited making that last walk to the octagon but It’s not gonna be next time so you know I got UFC 300 in my visor. That’s where I’m going. I’d like to fight in front of a big crowd next fight for 40.”

Watch Jim Miller's full octagon interview below:

Jim Miller reveals his secret to longevity

Despite his age, Jim Miller has proven again and again that he can still brawl. Prior to Motta, he's secured all of his last five wins via finishes. This includes a submission win over fellow veteran Clay Giuda and a KO victory over Erick Gonzalez.

Ahead of the Motta fight, 'A-10' confessed that his longevity in the sport is the byproduct of his consistency and discipline. Miller also stressed that it's good to train in big gyms, but he was able to focus on small details when he built his own in 2014.

In an exclusive interview with UFC.com, he said:

“In 2014, I opened up my own gym and honestly, I don't think I would still be fighting if I was at a bigger gym. I condensed my team, I made things smaller and I made my group a lot more intimate... Health comes from consistency. Not everybody's gonna have a good day on sparring day, and as the athlete, it’s really difficult to say, ‘Well, I feel slow today. I feel sluggish today. I had a s*** night's sleep,’ and say, ‘No, I'm not getting six hard rounds. Today, I think I can only do four.’ So, having a group that isn't all driven by ego who can say ‘Jim’s having a s*** day, let’s take it easy,’ is a big thing.”

