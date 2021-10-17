How much has Andrei Arlovski made from his UFC career?

Andrei Arlovski has made a considerable $10,205,000 over his UFC career, according to reports. As of 2021, Arlovski has an estimated net worth of $6 million.

However, Andrei Arlovski's biggest single payday was outside the UFC, when he faced Ben Rothwell under the Affliction banner. Arlovski reportedly received $500,000 to show and $250,000 as a win bonus for the 2008 bout.

Andrei Arlovski also fought in Strikeforce, the World Series of Fighting and Elite XC. His biggest UFC payday was in his most recent outing against Carlos Felipe at UFC Vegas 40. 'The Pitbull' received $340,000 to show and $21,000 as a fight week incentive for his co-headliner against Felipe.

Andrei Arlovski earned an emphatic unanimous decision victory to stop the surging contender. Arlovski's 36 UFC outings and 20 wins are the most in the history of the heavyweight division.

UFC Canada @UFC_CA Andrei Arlovski now holds the record for most wins in heavyweight history (17)!! #UFCSanAntonio Andrei Arlovski now holds the record for most wins in heavyweight history (17)!! #UFCSanAntonio https://t.co/TwK7ISvx2J

Andrei Arlovski is not thinking of retirement

Andrei Arlovski has become somewhat of a perennial gatekeeper in the UFC's heavyweight division. The former champion made his debut in 1999 and continues to welcome all young and upcoming prospects to the division.

While Augusto Sakai managed to squeeze past the gate with a split decision in 2019, Ben Rothwell wasn't so lucky a few months later. Andrei Arlovski also stopped the rise of Philipe Lins, Tanner Boser and Chase Sherman via unanimous decision.

Currently thriving in the role, Arlovski doesn't plan on retiring in the near future. While he doesn't want to fight till the age of fifty, 'The Pitbull' wants to continue till he's 45.

The 42-year old told the media ahead of his bout against Carlos Felipe:

“Definitely not 50, I’m not that stupid you know! But at least until age 45, I think I’m gonna be okay. 45 maybe and a half, we’ll see. Maybe 46!”

Watch Andrei Arlovski's UFC Vegas 40 media day interview below:

Also Read

Edited by Utathya Ghosh