UFC Fight Night: Ladd vs. Dumont full card results and video highlights

Aspen Ladd vs. Norma Dumont poster [Image Courtesy: @norma_dumont_mma on Instagram]
Aspen Ladd vs. Norma Dumont poster [Image Courtesy: @norma_dumont_mma on Instagram]
Sayan Nag
ANALYST
Modified Oct 17, 2021 07:54 AM IST
Feature

UFC Fight Night: Ladd vs. Dumont finally saw the return of Aspen Ladd after a nasty knee injury in training, tearing her ACL and MCL. Ladd got the opportunity to headline after Holly Holm pulled out due to an injury.

Meanwhile, Norma Dumont happily accepted the change in opponent as she headlined a card following just two UFC victories. After getting knocked out by Megan Anderson in her promotional debut, Dumont earned consecutive decision wins over Ashlee Evans-Smith and Felicia Spencer.

Heavyweight veteran Andrei Arlovski took on the up-and-coming Carlos Felipe in the co-main event at UFC Fight Night: Ladd vs. Dumont. Felipe attempted to get past the gatekeeper riding a three-fight win-streak after a lone loss in his debut.

The main card at UFC Fight Night: Ladd vs. Dumont also saw a lightweight matchup between Jim Miller and Erick Gonzalez. Manon Fiorot and Mayra Bueno Silva clashed on the main card in a women's flyweight bout. Nate Landwehr and Ludovit Klein started off the main card action at UFC Fight Night: Ladd vs. Dumont.

UFC Fight Night: Ladd vs. Dumont prelims results

Bruno Silva def. Andrew Sanchez via KO (2:35 of Round 3)

Danny Roberts def. Ramazan Emeev via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 30-27)

Luana Carolina def. Lupita Godinez via unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Danaa Batgerel def. Brandon Davis via TKO (2:01 of Round 1)

Ariane Carnelossi def. Istela Nunes via submission (rear naked choke) (2:57 of Round 3)

UFC Fight Night: Ladd vs. Dumont main card results

Norma Dumont def. Aspen Ladd via unanimous decision (49-46, 49-46, 48-47)

Andrei Arlovski def. Carlos Felipe via unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Jim Miller def. Erick Gonzalez via KO (0:14 of Round 2)

Manon Fiorot def. Mayra Bueno Silva via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-27)

Nate Landwehr def. Ludovit Klein via submission (anaconda choke) (2:22 of Round 3)

UFC Fight Night: Ladd vs. Dumont video highlights

UFC Fight Night: Ladd vs. Dumont was headlined by a featherweight matchup between Aspen Ladd and Norma Dumont. It was an underwhelming performance from Ladd as she was outpointed by the Brazilian for the larger part of five rounds. Dumont picked up a comfortable decision win even though Ladd mounted some offense in the last round.

Round de estudio entre @TheAspenLadd y @NormaDumont5 🤛 #UFCVegas40 https://t.co/2yv3ZWJsN3
Empieza la ofensiva para @TheAspenLadd en este segundo round #UFCVegas40 https://t.co/eEoT8KvKCC
Tenemos acción en este cuarto round de la estelar, gran derribo de @NormaDumont5 🔥 #UFCVegas40 https://t.co/p1JL4msqAQ
Trabajando los codos @TheAspenLadd sobre @NormaDumont5 en este ultimo round de la estelar💥 #UFCVegas40 https://t.co/SVvPx8guCq
🇧🇷 @NormaDumont5 🇧🇷 la victoriosa de la estelar tras derrotar a Aspen Ladd por decisión unánime🔥 #UFCVegas40 https://t.co/PM6Z1zdwhs

Andrei Arlovski and Carlos Felipe put on a heavyweight chess match in the co-main event at UFC Fight Night: Ladd vs. Dumont. Arlovski picked up a closely contested decision win after going back and forth for three rounds.

Patada descomunal de @AndreiArlovski en este primer round😱 #UFCVegas40 https://t.co/bBfpwcGns2
Se prenden las acciones en este segundo round de la contienda entre @AndreiArlovski y @CarlosBoiMMA ⚡️ #UFCVegas40 https://t.co/YgFCyWqEdn
Increíble final al segundo round de esta batalla co-estelar ‼️ #UFCVegas40 https://t.co/wi0x99qxlZ
Espectacular combate entre pesos completos @AndreiArlovski y @CarlosBoiMMA en este round definitivo #UFCVegas40 https://t.co/iwh3Xikvz0
En una guerra fascinante @AndreiArlovski vence a @CarlosBoiMMA por decisión 🇧🇾👊 #UFCVegas40 https://t.co/94n5huLJOh

Erick Gonzalez made his promotional debut against lightweight veteran Jim Miller at UFC Fight Night: Ladd vs. Dumont. The showing was more than impressive for Miller as he delivered a second-round knockout of Gonzalez in his 38th UFC appearance.

With the win, Miller tied Demian Maia for the second-most wins in UFC history with 22.

Gran momento en la pelea para @GhostPepper_UFC buscando la victoria en su debut 🙌 #UFCVegas40 https://t.co/kVmKBUykBD
Estamos presenciando una guerra entre @JimMiller_155 y @GhostPepper_UFC 🔥 #UFCVegas40 https://t.co/yidMVe9Lvz
That was clean https://t.co/03yF0jgOzJ

It was a big step up in competition for Manon Fiorot as she took on Mayno Bueno Silva at UFC Fight Night: Ladd vs. Dumont. Silva kept her guard up as the french freight train peppered her with strikes over three rounds. Fiorot largely outpointed Silva to pick up a dominant unanimous decision victory.

Comienzo agresivo de @ManonFiorot_MMA sobre @MayraSheetara ☄️ #UFCVegas40 https://t.co/Km4nVPdM8r
Agresivo comienzo en este segundo round entre @ManonFiorot_MMA y @MayraSheetara 😤 #UFCVegas40 https://t.co/72WJqPgxUW
Increíble presión y derribo de @ManonFiorot_MMA en este ultimo round de esta batalla #UFCVegas40 https://t.co/AijHNB1AgE
Dominante victoria de @ManonFiorot_MMA sobre @MayraSheetara por decisión unánime 🇫🇷🔥 #UFCVegas40 https://t.co/pTJXB9CxAP

Featherweights Nate Landwehr and Ludovit Klein delivered an absolute banger at UFC Fight Night: Ladd vs. Dumont. The biggest underdog on the card, Landwehr brawled with Klein for the better part of the fight and picked up a third-round submission win.

Increíble poder entre @NateTheTrain y Ludovit Klein para abrir las estelares de #UFCVegas40 🔥💯 https://t.co/lY8zaghTQD
Ludovit Klein empezando el segundo round con el pie derecho #UFCVegas40 https://t.co/ksnY1zb8oM
Ambos @NateTheTrain y Ludovit Klein aplicando presión en este tercer round #UFCVegas40 https://t.co/T9aF7r6Tru

Incredible sumisión! @NateTheTrain termina la contienda en el tercer round🙌 #UFCVegas40 https://t.co/DjNyhv4eYb
💥 @NateTheTrain derrota a Ludovit Klein por la vía de sumisión #UFCVegas40 https://t.co/bJwLROHmst
Edited by Avinash Tewari
