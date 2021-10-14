"I'm not that stupid" - Andrei Arlovski isn't retiring just yet but won't go until 50

Andrei Arlovski has said he won’t keep fighting until the age of 50. However, he does want to go until at least 45.

Andrei Arlovski is a former UFC heavyweight champion who made his professional mixed martial arts debut all the way back in 1999. Now, at the age of 42, he’s still going strong as one of the most consistent heavyweights in the company when it comes to how frequently he climbs back inside the octagon.

Given the fact he’s now into his 40s, many have questioned whether or not he’ll consider hanging up his gloves in the near future.

As per Andrei Arlovski himself, that day isn’t going to come anytime soon. Speaking at UFC Vegas 40 media day, the veteran said:

“Definitely not 50, I’m not that stupid you know! But at least until age 45, I think I’m gonna be okay. 45 maybe and a half, we’ll see. Maybe 46!”

Catch Andrei Arlovski's UFC Vegas 40 media day interview below:

Any fans out there who were concerned that Arlovski may want to ride off into the sunset can now breathe a sigh of relief.

Andrei Arlovski: the gatekeeper?

It’s become something of a habit in recent times for Andrei Arlovski to take on young, rising stars within the heavyweight division who could one day have the potential to break into the top five. Sometimes he wins and sometimes he loses. Whatever happens, he always seems to make a decent account of himself and manages to maintain the respect of the fanbase.

He’ll hope to continue that streak on Saturday night when he goes head-to-head with Carlos Felipe. The Brazilian is another individual who has been pinpointed as one for the future.

Also Read

Andrei Arlovski isn't likely to fight for the heavyweight title again between now and the end of his career. However, at the very least, he's making some solid money whilst not taking too much damage. The 42-year-old has only been knocked out once in his last 13 fights and that came at the hands of powerhouse Jairzinho Rozenstruik.

Alex Behunin @AlexBehunin 16 years ago, Andrei Arlovski slept Paul Buentello in 15 seconds.Werewolf Arlovski >>> 16 years ago, Andrei Arlovski slept Paul Buentello in 15 seconds.Werewolf Arlovski >>> https://t.co/HPDShQd7qZ

Edited by Harvey Leonard