WATCH: Alternate slo-mo angle of Jim Miller landing a ruthless left hand putting Jesse Butler's light out

UFC veteran Jim Miller's knockout victory was one of the highlights of UFC Vegas 74, which took place on June 3 at the UFC Apex Facility in Paradise, Nevada.

'A-10' went up against Jesse Butler in a lightweight clash on the main card of the event. The fight was a short-lived affair as Miller scored a superb KO victory in just 23 seconds of the fight by landing two back-to-back left hands on Butler, knocking him out cold. It was the fastest knockout victory of 39-year-old's UFC career.

Watch the slow-motion video of the spectacular knockout below:

bjpenndotcom @bjpenndotcom #UFCVegas74 Another angle of Jim Miller’s 23-second KO Another angle of Jim Miller’s 23-second KO 🔥 #UFCVegas74 https://t.co/eDaRqTxkli

With the impressive win, Miller made a unique record in the promotion's history. By knocking out Butler, 'A-10' became the first UFC fighter to achieve the milestone of 25 wins in the multi-billion dollar promotion.

Mike Bohn @MikeBohn Jim Miller! He knocks out Jesse Butler in seconds and becomes the first fighter to achieve 25 victories under the UFC banner. #UFCVegas74 Jim Miller! He knocks out Jesse Butler in seconds and becomes the first fighter to achieve 25 victories under the UFC banner. #UFCVegas74 https://t.co/72EUbi0Ymu

After UFC Vegas 74, Miller has 17 finishes in the UFC, which is only second to former UFC lightweight king Charles Oliveira, who leads the tally with 19 finishes. Apart from that, Miller holds the record for the most octagon appearances (42) in the promotion's history.

Jim Miller knockout: What did the UFC veteran say after the incredible victory

After putting his opponent to sleep in just 23 seconds, Jim Miller spoke to Michael Bisping for his post-fight octagon interview. During that time, 'A-10' shared his future fight plans, saying that he wanted to compete at UFC 300. Miller has been a part of the historic UFC 100 and UFC 200 events.

In the interview, the 39-year-old mentioned that he wanted to earn a victory by a kimura lock inside the octagon and also expressed interest in moving up to welterweight to fight his desired opponents:

"I put the goal out there to get to [UFC 300] but I wanna end my career like I started my career and that's fighting as often as I can... I need to kimura somebody. You know, that was my gym move. That was my giant-killer in the gym for years and I've never hit it inside the octagon... At this point in my career, I just wanna have good fights. I wanna fight guys that I'm fans of and stuff like that. I'm happy to go up to 170 [pounds] and fight guys, so let's do it."

Watch Jim Miller's post-fight octagon interview below:

