The UFC saw yet another controversial result last night at UFC Vegas 74 in the highly anticipated matchup between Kai Kara-France and Amir Albazi.

Entering the octagon after nearly a year on the sidelines since his TKO loss to Brandon Moreno at UFC 277, Kara-France was determined to fall back into the winning column. However, that didn't turn out to be the case as Amir Albazi was awarded a split-decision victory following a hard-fought five-round matchup.

UFC @ufc Listen in as Bruce reads the split decision for...... #UFCVegas74 Listen in as Bruce reads the split decision for...... #UFCVegas74 https://t.co/ffPpeQz4CY

Despite the matchup being close, Kai Kara-France seemingly had more success and was the more accurate fighter on the night. The controversial decision has sparked a huge Twitter debate as well. While the majority believes that Kara-France should've won the fight, some also believe that the fight was extremely close and could've gone either way.

Check out some of the reactions below:

"Aw man. I don’t agree with that decision at all. Kara-France won that, imho."

Ariel Helwani @arielhelwani Aw man. I don’t agree with that decision at all. Kara-France won that, imho. Aw man. I don’t agree with that decision at all. Kara-France won that, imho.

"Don't leave a fight to the f**king judges."

Anatomy of a Fighter @WillHarrisAOAF "Don't leave a fight to the f**king judges." "Don't leave a fight to the f**king judges."

"Fire Chris Lee & Sal Deez nuts."

Israel Adesanya @stylebender Fire Chris Lee & Sal Deez nuts. Fire Chris Lee & Sal Deez nuts.

"Nah bro…Fu*k yous!!!"

"Judges man."

"Mike Bell got it right."

"There wasn’t more damage from kai it was close relax haters"

Belal Muhammad @bullyb170 There wasn’t more damage from kai it was close relax haters There wasn’t more damage from kai it was close relax haters

"There was no shots that rocked either guy..neither guy was cut..I’m saying the “damage” didn’t show on either"

"Tf is that decision"

Muhammad Mokaev @muhammadmokaev Tf is that decision Tf is that decision 😂

"MMA is the only sport where you can score double what your opponent does and still lose. And golf. MMA is one of two sports where you can score double what your opponent does and still lose."

Boogerbeard @Boogerbeard1 MMA is the only sport where you can score double what your opponent does and still lose. And golf. MMA is one of two sports where you can score double what your opponent does and still lose. MMA is the only sport where you can score double what your opponent does and still lose. And golf. MMA is one of two sports where you can score double what your opponent does and still lose.

"Ooooof. Rough one for Kai. MMA judging be like that #UFCVegas74"

"Bullsh*t."

"Wow. Devastating decision for KKF. Crazy how the smallest margin can mean a loss on the cards but the impact can just be massive. Half the pay. Rank will go down. Brutal game."

Tommy Toe Hold @TommyToeHold Wow. Devastating decision for KKF. Crazy how the smallest margin can mean a loss on the cards but the impact can just be massive. Half the pay. Rank will go down. Brutal game. Wow. Devastating decision for KKF. Crazy how the smallest margin can mean a loss on the cards but the impact can just be massive. Half the pay. Rank will go down. Brutal game.

"Giving Amir rd 4 is just insane"

Kai Kara-France split decision: How did the New Zealander react to the loss?

While one would expect Kai Kara-France to be devastated following his controversial split-decision loss to Amir Albazi, that wasn't the case. Instead of dwelling on his loss and criticizing the judges, the 30-year-old took his loss on the chin and respected the scoring done by the judges.

While speaking about the result during a post-fight interview, Kai Kara-France spoke about how the judging can be subjective and said:

"This is sport, at the highest level it's the game of inches and I know I've said that before but it's subjective. It's what the judges are scoring, if they're scoring damage, if they're scoring control, and you know, aggression, all of these things."

Catch Kai Kara-France's comments below:

Poll : 0 votes